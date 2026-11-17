ITV's I'm A Celebrity faces its lowest launch audience in history with 4.8 million viewers. AJ Odudu faces early exit after losing elimination trial against Claire Sweeney.

The launch of this year's I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! series has recorded its lowest average audience in the program's history, drawing only 4.8 million viewers. This significant drop marks a notable decline for ITV's flagship entertainment show, which kicked off with a 95-minute episode on Monday night. The opening broadcast peaked at 5.6 million viewers during its initial screening, a figure that represents a decrease of almost two million compared to the launch audience of last year.

Historic Low Audience Figures for ITV Show

AJ Odudu Eliminated in Shock First Trial

The 2025 series opener previously attracted a robust average audience of 6.6 million viewers, with a peak viewership of 7.3 million during that year's launch. The current season's decision to begin airing on a Monday, rather than the traditional Sunday, was driven by scheduling conflicts with England football matches over the weekend. Despite the overall lower average, the show continued to perform strongly among younger demographics, dominating the 16-to-34 age group by securing an 80% share of television set viewing. This performance established the program as ITV 's most-watched non-sport television show of the year for this specific demographic bracket.

A major narrative point from the launch episode involved presenter AJ Odudu facing an immediate exit before officially entering the jungle camp. During the opening sequence, the celebrities were divided into two groups for high-stakes challenges. One group, featuring Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson, Gavin and Stacey actress Joanna Page, social media influencer Sharky, model Leomie Anderson, and Claire Sweeney, competed in a truck challenge. They had to scale a shipping container mounted on a truck as it sped down an airfield runway, a challenge that Claire Sweeney lost.

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The second group, which included football legend Wayne Rooney, Love Island star Chloe Burrows, Paralympian Ade Adepitan, AJ Odudu, broadcaster Mariella Frostrup, and comedian Jack Skipper, participated in a drinking trial. After skydiving from a helicopter to meet the others at a Gold Coast beach, the six celebrities were invited to a luxury hotel. They were required to consume a thick pink liquid made of fermented prawns and blended fish-eye balls through a straw, a concoction they dubbed the Prawn Star Martini. AJ Odudu finished last in this challenge, forcing her into a head-to-head elimination trial against Claire Sweeney.

Head-to-Head Elimination Trial Details

The elimination duel between AJ Odudu and Claire Sweeney took place without any time to change into their camp attire, with both women sitting on thrones in their stylish outfits. Their heads were locked inside clear helmets filled with jungle critters as they competed in a general knowledge quiz called Fearsome-Face Off. Claire Sweeney emerged victorious in the trial, allowing her to return to camp and inform the other contestants of the result. AJ Odudu appeared visibly emotional, stating she had let herself down as she was informed of her departure from the show before filming had truly commenced at the main camp site.

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Star Lineup and Financial Details for 2026

The current roster of celebrities includes several high-profile figures with substantial public profiles. Wayne Rooney, estimated to be worth £200 million, is identified as the highest-paid campmate this year. At 41 years old, the former footballer is celebrated for winning five league titles and remains the only player to have recorded both 200 goals and 100 assists in the Premier League. His participation follows a long and decorated career as one of the best players of his generation.

Other notable campmates include Joanna Page, a 49-year-old actress best known for her role as Stacey Shipman in the BBC sitcom Gavin and Stacey. Joanna Page, who is estimated to be worth £3 million, recently won the 21st series of Taskmaster earlier in the year. Claire Sweeney, a 55-year-old actress, is also a key figure in the lineup. With an estimated net worth of £4 million, Claire rose to fame in 1991 playing Lindsey Corkhill in Brookside. The show is scheduled to continue airing at 9pm on ITV in the coming nights.