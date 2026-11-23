I'm A Celebrity campmates Mariella Frostrup and AJ Odudu clashed over cooking duties, with Frostrup calling Odudu aggressive, sparking a racism row and prompting ITV producers to speak to Frostrup privately.

ITV bosses have privately spoken to I'm A Celebrity contestant Mariella Frostrup after she called fellow campmate AJ Odudu aggressive during a row over cooking duties.

A show insider said producers had a conversation with Frostrup about her offensive, outdated and inappropriate terminology. The incident has sparked a race row that has engulfed the camp and divided viewers on social media. The clash unfolded on Sunday night's episode when journalist Mariella Frostrup, 64, accused presenter AJ Odudu, 38, of being aggressive and dramatic as their dispute over camp cooking responsibilities intensified. Frostrup told Odudu: I think you are making a drama out of a crisis.

Also read Rooney at centre of I'm A Celebrity 'kick-off' as he clashes with Mariella

Kitchen Conflict Escalates Between Campmates

I was thrilled someone was able to step in and cook. Odudu retorted: You have a funny way of showing it, before Frostrup hit back: Now that's just aggressive and dramatic. The tension had been building between the pair after they were appointed by the group as the resident chefs. Odudu said in a private moment to producers: You offer to help and then it's like, Oh, are you sure?

I'm like, Yeah, did you not want me to help? She later tried to clear the air with Frostrup, telling her: I hope you don't find the kitchen too stressful because of me. Frostrup protested she was not really cooking for pleasure, claiming that if they mess up the cooking the group will have to survive on even more basic rations, before excusing herself and going to bed.

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In another private moment, Odudu became tearful and admitted: I'm trying to make friends and I'm feeling resistance, which doesn't feel nice. Sunday's instalment saw her break down in tears again after trying to clear things up with Frostrup. She explained: I feel like, wrongly, incorrectly, there's an idea that I'd come in saying that I desperately want to cook, and that I'm going for it, you know? I appreciate that I don't know what's going on.

At that point Frostrup interrupted to say Odudu was making a drama out of a crisis, insisting she was thrilled that there was one other person in the camp who was prepared to say they could cook. Odudu responded calmly: Well, you have a funny way of showing it, that's all, to which Frostrup accused her of being aggressive, a term which has historically been used to demonise Black women.

Frostrup Defends Aggressive Label Usage

Frostrup protested: This is so boring, I don't want to talk about the kitchen anymore. Away from the group, Frostrup told Claire and Wayne she felt Odudu was really angry with her for calling her aggressive, with the pair pointing out that neither of them felt Odudu had behaved in the way the broadcaster was describing.

Frostrup insisted: Well, she was talking directly to me at the time, it was aggressive, while an emotional Odudu felt it was a really insane word to describe me. Later the pair took strides to put their past clashes behind them, with Odudu apologising if she had overstepped the mark or imposed herself, while also requesting that Frostrup please don't call me aggressive moving forwards.

Frostrup responded with a smile: Only if you're not being aggressive, prompting Odudu to ask: OK, so you stand by that? Frostrup then admitted: I can't even remember what you said that made me say it, but I apologise if it upset you. Odudu said: We'll agree to disagree on that one, with Frostrup interrupting: I don't think you heard me. I just said if it upset you, I apologise.

But can you bank that, so you know that I've said that? Because I want to be very clear. If it upset you, I'm sorry, but I can't remember what you said to me that made me say it, so I can't even argue my case, which is why I'm apologising, OK?

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The scene made for uncomfortable viewing for many I'm A Celebrity fans, particularly due to Frostrup's choice of words and the connotations they hold when Odudu was not behaving aggressively towards her. Model and presenter Leomie Anderson explained: Black women are always painted to be aggressive when we're just expressing ourselves and I don't think that's the right term to use in this instance at all. One fan said of Frostrup: She needs a warning. Poor AJ did nothing wrong.

Social Media Erupts Over Racism Allegations

She wasn't in any way aggressive and that woman is a vile gaslighting bully. Another said: ITV need to give her a warning. The word aggressive from a reporter, especially knowing the connotation it has, and funny enough it was Mariella who was being aggressive, not AJ. Mariella can't see that she has done wrong and if you can't see you done wrong that's an issue.

One viewer accused Frostrup of microaggression, saying: Calling Black women aggressive is a harmful stereotype and microaggression that unfairly penalises normal assertiveness. Another said: Her behaviour is actually disgusting. Another wrote: Mariella telling AJ to stop talking and let her finish, only to then interrupt AJ to tell her to stop being aggressive, actually one of the most insane things I've seen in the jungle. I'm just lost for words.

AJ is one of the nicest people on the telly and doesn't deserve this. One comment read: White women love to label Black women aggressive when they do nothing more than speak. Counter their argument? Aggressive.

Point out their racism? Aggressive. Breathe? Aggressive.

Another said: AJ is doing what Black women and men up and down this country do in their workplaces every single day, shrinking herself, minimising her own feelings and tone policing herself by choosing her words very carefully. And no, it's not easy to be like that but needs must. Every single time a Black woman goes on a reality TV show in the UK they are painted as aggressive. It actually needs to stop.

Controversy Dominates Series Discussion

Others defended Frostrup and argued the incident was not race-related at all, saying it was just the latest of her bust-ups on the show. She has previously clashed with Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page over cooking. The row has sparked a firestorm on social media, with many echoing the racism accusations while others rejected them. ITV has not issued a public statement, but the private conversation between producers and Frostrup has been confirmed by a show insider. The controversy continues to dominate discussion of the current series.