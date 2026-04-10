I'm A Celebrity South Africa: Ashley Roberts' Hilarious Encounter with Naked David Haye and Gemma Collins' Plunge

I'm A Celebrity... South Africa episode features Ashley Roberts' accidental encounter with David Haye, Scarlett Moffatt's reaction, and drama from the camp's ongoing trials.

I'm A Celebrity ... South Africa continues to deliver dramatic moments, with the latest episode featuring a hilarious and slightly mortifying incident involving Ashley Roberts and David Haye . The former Pussycat Doll star found herself in an unexpected situation when she accidentally walked in on the boxer while he was showering. The incident sparked laughter and amusement, particularly from Scarlett Moffatt , who humorously contemplated replicating Ashley's accidental encounter.

In the Bush Telegraph, Ashley confessed that she was amused by the situation. The show, which aired on Friday, also showcased the Bushtucker Trial, Match Me If You Can, with Beverley Callard and Mo Farrah taking on the challenge. Ant and Dec later announced that Scarlett and Ashley would join them due to their memory skills. The episode further teased the arrival of Harry Redknapp and Jimmy Bullard, promising more entertainment for viewers. This season has been filled with surprises, and the dynamic between the celebrities is constantly evolving, making it a must-watch for fans. \The episode also highlighted the tension and camaraderie among the celebrities as they navigate camp life. Thursday's show saw the camps finally united, but not before a challenging trial pushed Gemma Collins to her limits. The reunion brought a wave of emotions, including an awkward moment between Beverley and David. Their relationship was strained after David's controversial decision to send Beverley to the basic camp during the launch episode, which resulted in significant backlash from fans. The celebrities faced their first trial together, The Petrifying Plunge, where they had to retrieve stars from tanks filled with water. Gemma's struggle with the claustrophobic setting of the challenge underscored the emotional and physical demands of the show. The challenges test the contestants' courage and resilience, providing constant drama and engaging the audience with their struggles and triumphs. \David Haye's actions in the launch episode have made him the center of attention and created tension with his fellow contestants. David's choice to send Beverley to the basic camp sparked considerable outrage from viewers, who took to social media to express their opinions. The impact of his decision was so strong that even his Wikipedia page was targeted. While the page has been updated, it reflects the immediate reaction to his move. The fallout from the situation has cemented David's role as the 'camp villain,' and his interactions with Beverley, in particular, will continue to be a focal point for viewers. The show constantly keeps viewers on their toes with its unpredictable events and the varied personalities of the celebrities





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I'm A Celebrity Ashley Roberts David Haye Scarlett Moffatt Gemma Collins

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