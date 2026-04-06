I'm A Celebrity... South Africa: Facebook Fumble and Scarlett Moffatt's Spoiler Alert

I'm A Celebrity South Africa faces a pre-launch blunder on social media, with fans correcting an inaccurate post about Jimmy Bullard. Scarlett Moffatt potentially drops a spoiler about the finale. The new series with returning stars is highly anticipated.

I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! bosses faced an embarrassing moment before the launch of the South Africa series, after a social media post about Jimmy Bullard sparked confusion among fans. The second All Stars spin-off, featuring returning fan favorites from the ITV show's history, is set to premiere. The cast includes celebrities like Gemma Collins, Sir Mo Farah, Scarlett Moffatt , Harry Redknapp , and Jimmy Bullard , all competing for the title of ' I'm A Celebrity ... Legend'.

The I'm A Celeb Facebook page shared a photo of Jimmy Bullard, referencing him as a 'King of the Jungle', but quickly faced a barrage of corrections from fans. The error highlighted the fact that Bullard was actually the first to be voted out in his original series back in 2014, not a winner. This gaffe brought to light the anticipation and scrutiny surrounding the upcoming series and the public's engagement with the show's history and its contestants. \Before the show's debut, the I'm A Celeb Facebook page published a post about Jimmy Bullard, leading to immediate corrections from fans who remembered his early exit. The former Soccer AM co-host, who participated in the 2014 series, was the first campmate to be voted off. The post's mistake prompted comments from viewers recalling that Carl Fogarty won the series Bullard was in, emphasizing the importance of accuracy and detail to fans. Jimmy's unexpected departure in the original series occurred after a heated argument with Jake Quickenden. Despite the early exit, Bullard's appearance on the original series significantly helped his broadcasting career. A source shared with The Sun on Sunday in August 2025, Jimmy was keen on another chance in the jungle, although he was worried about the physical challenges of the competition at his age. \Adding to the excitement and pre-show buzz, Scarlett Moffatt, a past winner of the show, seemingly revealed a significant spoiler about the series, sharing insight to the show’s final episode during an appearance on This Morning. Discussing the pre-recorded South Africa series, which will conclude with a live final in London on April 24, Moffatt gave a hint about who might have made it to the final stage. When asked who she thought would win, she expressed her hope that Harry Redknapp or Sir Mo Farah would win, highlighting their contributions to camp duties. An ITV spokesman clarified that Moffatt chose these two campmates because she observed they were particularly helpful with camp tasks, such as cooking. The revelation underscores the intense interest and speculation surrounding the program. For the first All Stars series in 2023, the winner was crowned on location in South Africa. I'm A Celebrity South Africa begins on Monday on ITV1 and ITVX





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

I'm A Celebrity Jimmy Bullard Scarlett Moffatt Harry Redknapp Reality TV

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

I'm A Celebrity South Africa Returns with All-Star LineupThe all-stars edition of I'm A Celebrity South Africa is set to be a tough competition, featuring familiar faces and jaw-dropping challenges in the South African wilderness.

Read more »

I'm A Celebrity South Africa: Pre-Launch Blunder and Fan ReactionsI'm A Celebrity's South Africa spin-off faced a pre-launch social media gaffe, sparking humorous reactions from fans. The error involved a misidentification of a contestant's previous performance. This story covers the reaction and also includes details of the returning celebrities and Scarlett Moffatt's comments.

Read more »

Inside I'm A Celebrity South Africa 2026 start time and full line-upI'm A Celebrity South Africa is back for its second season with an array of stars returning to the iconic ITV show.

Read more »

I'm A Celebrity South Africa fans admit 'it's very strange' minutes into seriesITV's I'm A Celebrity... South Africa returned on Easter Monday with eight iconic campmates - but some viewers were left 'freaked out'

Read more »

I'm a Celebrity South Africa Spin-Off Launches with Mixed ReceptionITV's I'm a Celebrity spin-off show, featuring returning campmates, has launched but faced criticism regarding its late air time. Viewers have taken to social media to call for an earlier start time.

Read more »

Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt's love life as she returns to I'm A CelebrityGogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt is returning to I'm A Celebrity... South Africa, and here's everything we know about her life away from the ITV show

Read more »