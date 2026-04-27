I’m A Celebrity… South Africa Finale Plunges ITV Into Chaos Amid Bullying Claims and Explosive Arguments

The I’m A Celebrity… South Africa final was marred by controversy, with accusations of bullying, heated arguments, and emotional breakdowns. ITV is now facing fallout and reconsidering future series of the show.

The finale of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa descended into significant controversy, leaving viewers shocked and ITV scrambling to manage the fallout. The episode, which saw Adam Thomas crowned winner, was marred by heated arguments, emotional breakdowns, and accusations of bullying, drawing even presenters Ant and Dec into the drama.

Three million viewers witnessed the chaotic scenes unfold on Friday night. The broadcaster is reportedly reconsidering future series of the South Africa edition, with no current plans for a third installment following the explosive denouement. Former boxer David Haye faced accusations of targeting Adam Thomas, while ex-footballer Jimmy Bullard claimed he felt intimidated by Thomas during a particularly volatile exchange. The aftermath of the final has been widespread, with several cast members expressing their distress and disagreement.

Scarlett Moffatt and Ashley Roberts were seen in tears during advertising breaks, while Gemma Collins and Sinitta dramatically left the studio following post-show interviews. ITV maintains that the wellbeing of its contestants is paramount, with welfare teams and security present throughout the process, and ongoing support offered to all participants.

However, the controversy continued into the following week, dominating segments on daytime programs like Good Morning Britain and Loose Women. Adam Thomas himself has remained largely out of the public eye, declining appearances on spin-off shows and promotional interviews, seemingly distancing himself from the negative attention. Sources indicate he has no intention of capitalizing on his win given the circumstances.

The cast appears deeply divided, with some, including David Haye, Harry Redknapp, and Sinitta, voicing support for Jimmy Bullard, while others stand with Adam Thomas. Redknapp described the final as a ‘nightmare’, suggesting a lack of ability to handle lighthearted banter. Conversely, Gemma Collins expressed her ‘disgust and embarrassment’ at the behaviour of Bullard and Haye.

The initial conflict stemmed from an incident during a trial where Bullard uttered the phrase ‘I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here’, intending to quit. This action threatened to eliminate both Bullard and Thomas, but the remaining contestants ultimately allowed Thomas to remain, triggering a furious outburst from him directed at Bullard. Thomas has since issued apologies, but the damage appears to be done, with accusations of selective editing and manipulation swirling.

The situation has raised serious questions about the show’s production and the handling of contestant welfare, potentially impacting the future of the I’m A Celebrity franchise





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