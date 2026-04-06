I'm A Celebrity South Africa: Pre-Launch Blunder and Fan Reactions

I'm A Celebrity's South Africa spin-off faced a pre-launch social media gaffe, sparking humorous reactions from fans. The error involved a misidentification of a contestant's previous performance. This story covers the reaction and also includes details of the returning celebrities and Scarlett Moffatt's comments.

I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! faced a pre-launch blunder for its South Africa spin-off, leaving fans amused and highlighting a significant factual error. The second All Stars series, which started on April 6th, brought back beloved contestants from throughout the show's history, promising a nostalgic experience for viewers. The returning celebrities, including Gemma Collins, Sir Mo Farah, Scarlett Moffatt , and Harry Redknapp , were all vying for the title of ' I'm A Celebrity ... Legend.

' Among the cast was former Premier League footballer Jimmy Bullard, who previously participated in the 2014 series. The show's official Facebook page posted a photo of Jimmy in his South Africa gear with a caption that mistakenly referred to him as a former 'King of the Jungle'. This caption quickly led to a wave of corrections from eagle-eyed fans who pointed out that Bullard was actually the first contestant eliminated in his original series, not a winner. One user commented that they remembered being outraged by his early exit while another pointed out that Carl Fogarty had won the year Bullard was on the show. The error sparked a humorous reaction across social media, with fans playfully correcting the post and sharing their memories of Bullard's time on the show. The mistake, seemingly made by the show's social media team, created some early buzz around the series. \Before the series premiered, the official announcement of the All Stars cast featured a promotional video. In the video, Jimmy Bullard admitted to being 'scared' about the challenges ahead in South Africa. The series is pre-recorded, a format that was already established in the first All Stars edition, which took place in 2023. The winner of the first All Stars was crowned on-site in South Africa, with previously eliminated contestants returning to watch the finale. The show is expected to conclude with a live final in London later in April. Scarlett Moffatt, who won the regular Australia-based series in 2016, may have revealed some information about the outcome. Appearing on This Morning last week, she hinted at who might have reached the final stage. When asked who she thought would win, she expressed her hope that Harry Redknapp or Sir Mo Farah would be victorious. An ITV spokesman clarified that Moffatt's comments were in response to a question from the hosts about who she hoped would win. It was revealed that Scarlett chose those two because they were good at camp duties, especially cooking. The series is set to air on ITV1 and ITVX, promising another season of celebrity challenges, jungle life, and potentially, more social media moments. The blunder provided an early dose of comedy for the show, demonstrating the enduring connection fans have with the program and its contestants. \Jimmy Bullard's inclusion in the South Africa series generated anticipation as he was a well-remembered figure from the 2014 series. Back then, Bullard had initially been a favorite to win. His fortunes changed after an expletive-laden argument with Jake Quickenden. This resulted in his early elimination. Reports in August 2022 first revealed his participation in the South Africa series. A source told The Sun on Sunday, 'Jimmy had a brilliant time in the original series he took part in and it really opened the door to his broadcasting career.' The source added that while Bullard was voted off first the last time, he felt he had a lot more to give and that he was worried the challenges might be tougher this time. The show also highlighted how his 'banter is still on top form though' and producers were hopeful he would develop a bromance with Harry Redknapp. This potential pairing would be a point of interest for the viewers as Redknapp is a fan favorite. I'm A Celebrity South Africa continues the tradition of bringing back memorable contestants for a second chance to face the jungle, entertain viewers, and potentially, emerge as a champion. The South Africa format provides another unique landscape to test the celebrities. The show capitalizes on nostalgia, while simultaneously showcasing the personalities that helped to make I'm A Celebrity a success over many years. The anticipation of this season is heightened with the early pre-launch buzz and celebrity appearances





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

I'm A Celebrity South Africa Jimmy Bullard Scarlett Moffatt Harry Redknapp Reality TV

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

I'm A Celebrity South Africa Returns with All-Star LineupThe all-stars edition of I'm A Celebrity South Africa is set to be a tough competition, featuring familiar faces and jaw-dropping challenges in the South African wilderness.

Read more »

Gemma Collins returned to I'm A Celebrity South Africa to redeem herself after quitting in 2014Gemma Collins is re-entering I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! after she famously quit after just three days in 2014, as she says she has 'never lived it down'

Read more »

I’m A Celeb South Africa star ‘furious’ after one contestant is being paid moreOne star was reportedly raging upon discovering a fellow campmate was being paid more to return to I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Read more »

South African legend slams CAF: Senegal are the champions of AfricaThe decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to strip Senegal of the title of the most recent Africa Cup of Nations and award it to Morocco by administrative decree has sparked widespread controversy across the African continent

Read more »

I'm A Celebrity All Stars: First Look Reveals Grueling Trials and Pre-Launch FeudsThe second series of I'm A Celebrity All Stars is set to premiere, showcasing iconic campmates facing grueling trials and pre-launch drama, including a feud between Gemma Collins and Sinitta.

Read more »

Is I'm A Celebrity South Africa live? All you need to know about ITV seriesI'm A Celebrity South Africa finally starts tonight on ITV for its 2026 series. Here's everything you need to know about the show.

Read more »