I'm A Celebrity... South Africa Viewers Shocked by Storm and Camp Dynamics

Viewers are shocked by harsh conditions in the South African jungle, including a storm. Contestants struggle, and David Haye emerges as a potential 'villain.' Concerns are raised for Beverley Callard's health.

Viewers of I'm A Celebrity ... South Africa were taken aback by the challenging conditions experienced by the celebrities, particularly during Tuesday's episode. The camp was hit by a severe storm, disrupting the contestants' sleep and prompting reactions on social media. The celebrities were divided between the main camp and the Savannah Slum, and their first night in the jungle was far from comfortable, as heavy wind and rain battered the camp.

Coronation Street star Beverley Callard was visibly exhausted the next morning, having struggled to sleep through the night. Social media platforms, particularly X, were flooded with comments expressing surprise at the harsh conditions. Viewers described the weather as worse than the conditions in Australia, expressing concerns for the safety of the celebrities and empathizing with Beverley Callard's experience. Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt also highlighted the difficulty of sleeping in the camp, noting the persistent jungle noises and describing the South African jungle as less ambient than the Australian version, with numerous critters and other animals audible throughout the night. Meanwhile, the series has already sparked discussions about a potential villain, with many viewers pointing towards David Haye as the source of conflict. \David Haye, the professional boxer, has quickly become a focal point of viewer discussion, with fans voicing strong opinions on his behavior. During an interaction with other stars while attempting to light a fire, viewers flooded social media with comments, expressing strong dislikes and questioning his interactions with the other campmates. David, who first appeared on I'm A Celebrity in 2012, is competing alongside other returning celebrities such as Gemma Collins, Scarlett Moffatt, Sir Mo Farah, and Adam Thomas, all vying for the title of 'I'm A Celebrity... Legend.' His interactions with Beverley Callard, including sending her to the Savannah Scrub camp, have already created tension. The spin-off show is being filmed in South Africa's Kruger National Park, and the returning campmates were immediately thrown into challenging tasks. In the launch episode, Emmerdale alum Adam Thomas faced a setback in the competition, struggling to complete a puzzle within the allocated time. Team captain Adam took on the first challenge, Tipped Over The Edge, with Beverley Callard. Their task involved collecting puzzle pieces from a cliff's ledge while strapped back to back. While the tilting platform provided minimal challenges for the pair, Adam's struggles to complete the puzzle cost them the challenge. They lost the challenge to Ashley Roberts and Mo Farah. \Viewers also expressed concern for Beverley Callard, who is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer. Many viewers were unaware that the South African series was pre-recorded months ago, and shared confusion and well wishes for Beverley's health on social media. One viewer wrote about the surprise of seeing Beverly on the show while being in cancer treatment, expressing support. Others wished her well during her treatment. The concern for Beverley and the other contestants, coupled with the challenging conditions and the growing personality conflicts, have quickly made the series a subject of lively discussion. The pre-recorded nature of the show has created a unique dynamic, with viewers aware of ongoing health situations while also watching the campmates participate in the challenges





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