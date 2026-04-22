I'm A Celebrity: Viewers Outraged Over 'Unfair' Elimination of Ashley Roberts

Fans of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! have taken to social media to express their anger and disappointment following Ashley Roberts' elimination, blaming Jimmy Bullard's actions and criticizing the show's elimination process.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! viewers have expressed significant dissatisfaction with the show's elimination process following the departure of Ashley Roberts from the jungle camp.

Wednesday's episode featured a sudden death challenge, 'Keys To Success', where campmates raced against the clock to correctly order a set of keys. While athlete Mo Farah completed the task in a swift 36 seconds, Ashley Roberts struggled, taking eleven minutes to solve the puzzle, ultimately leading to her elimination.

This outcome sparked a wave of criticism on social media platform X, with many fans lamenting the loss of the Pussycat Dolls star, whom they considered a strong contender and even their eventual winner. A recurring sentiment among viewers was the belief that Ashley's elimination was unfairly influenced by the actions of former footballer Jimmy Bullard during a previous trial, 'Rancid Run'. Bullard unexpectedly shouted 'I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

' during the trial, a move that many fans believe negatively impacted the team's performance and contributed to the subsequent challenges and ultimately, Ashley's exit. The controversy surrounding Jimmy Bullard's actions extended beyond Ashley's elimination, triggering a heated exchange within the camp itself. Actor Adam Thomas reportedly launched into an expletive-laden tirade directed at Bullard, accusing him of contributing to his own earlier elimination.

Although Adam was later saved by his fellow campmates, the incident highlighted the tension and competitive spirit within the jungle environment. Fans echoed this sentiment online, with numerous posts blaming Bullard for Ashley's departure and expressing their disappointment with the perceived unfairness of the situation. Comments ranged from declarations of Ashley deserving to win to accusations that she would have survived the previous day's trial had it not been for Bullard's intervention.

Many praised Ashley's positive attitude, willingness to participate in trials, and overall contribution to the camp's morale, lamenting that the show would not be the same without her presence. Scarlett Moffatt, a close friend of Ashley's, also voiced her sadness at the elimination, emphasizing Ashley's consistent performance in trials and her enthusiastic embrace of camp life.

Ashley Roberts herself reflected positively on her experience, stating that despite her disappointment at not reaching the final four, she felt proud of her accomplishments. She highlighted her willingness to confront her fears, forge new friendships, and create lasting memories. Roberts also noted that her second appearance on the show, fourteen years after her initial run, was particularly empowering, allowing her to prove to herself her resilience and capability.

She specifically mentioned the beauty of the camp's waterfall as a magical highlight of her time in the jungle. Following Ashley's elimination, Sinitta also left the camp after similarly declaring 'I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

' during a trial. The remaining five contestants – Scarlett Moffatt, Craig Charles, Harry Redknapp, Sir Mo Farah, and Adam Thomas – will compete for the title in Friday's live grand final, which will be filmed in the UK. The show continues on ITV and ITVX on Thursday at 9pm, leaving viewers anticipating the final showdown and the ultimate crowning of the King or Queen of the Jungle.

The ongoing debate surrounding the elimination process underscores the passionate engagement of viewers and the impact of individual actions on the overall dynamics of the show





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I'm A Celebrity Ashley Roberts Jimmy Bullard Elimination ITV Reality TV Mo Farah Scarlett Moffatt

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