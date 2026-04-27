I'm A Celebrity Voting Results Revealed Amidst Bullying and Abuse Claims

Detailed breakdown of the I'm A Celebrity voting percentages following Adam Thomas' win, alongside the controversy surrounding accusations of abusive behavior and ongoing feuds between cast members.

The voting statistics for this year's I'm A Celebrity …Get Me Out of Here! have been released, confirming Adam Thomas as the winner. The results reveal a clear preference for Thomas, who secured 51% of the vote to reach the final four, and ultimately 58% of the final vote, surpassing Sir Mo Farah with 32% and Harry Redknapp with 10%.

However, the victory was significantly overshadowed by ongoing controversy and accusations of inappropriate behavior. A heated exchange between Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard, stemming from a previous incident during the All Stars series, dominated the live final. Bullard publicly accused Thomas of being 'abusive, aggressive and intimidating' following a dispute where allegedly offensive language was used. Boxer David Haye further fueled the conflict, continuing a pre-existing feud with Thomas and making disparaging remarks about his earnings on the show.

The live finale itself was marked by disruption, with Gemma Collins and Sinitta visibly upset and leaving the stage during the confrontation. Bullard was given a platform to voice his grievances, stating he would not tolerate abusive behavior and questioning why the alleged incident wasn't fully aired, referencing the omission of strong language. Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly defended the editing choices, explaining that certain language is unbroadcastable and asserting they did not perceive the situation as intimidating.

Thomas, in turn, offered a public apology, acknowledging his emotional state and taking responsibility for his actions, while expressing regret for his behavior. He stated he has apologized to Bullard multiple times and is committed to learning from the experience. The situation has clearly had a profound impact on Thomas, who has since revealed he is undergoing therapy to process the events and the emotional toll they have taken.

He described feeling 'mind f***ed' by Haye's actions and regretting his inability to stand up for himself during the show. Beyond the immediate fallout from the final, the series as a whole has been plagued by accusations of bullying and contentious interactions between contestants. Thomas himself has spoken candidly about the mental strain caused by the conflict with Haye, admitting it has fundamentally changed him.

Haye has continued to make provocative statements, including questioning Thomas’s financial compensation for appearing on the show. The controversy surrounding the show raises questions about the boundaries of acceptable behavior in a competitive reality TV environment and the potential for lasting psychological effects on participants. The voting data, while confirming Thomas’s popularity with the audience, is now inextricably linked to the drama and accusations that overshadowed his win.

The incident highlights the intense pressures and emotional dynamics at play within the jungle setting and the challenges of managing conflict in a public forum. The show's producers will likely face scrutiny regarding their handling of the situation and the measures in place to protect the wellbeing of contestants





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