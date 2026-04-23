I'm A Celebrity WhatsApp Drama: Sinitta Accused of Leaking Stories as Bullying Claims Surface

Sinitta claims her I'm A Celebrity co-stars accuse her of leaking stories from their WhatsApp group, while Adam Thomas details a difficult experience with David Haye, alleging 'bullying' and a need for therapy.

Celebrity drama continues to unfold following the conclusion of ' I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

' Sinitta, a star from the show, has revealed that her fellow campmates have accused her of leaking stories from their private WhatsApp group chat to the media. This accusation follows a similar claim made by Craig Charles earlier in the week, who stated that someone within the group was sharing information with newspapers, specifically mentioning the premature announcement of Scarlett Moffatt's pregnancy. Charles had requested the group maintain silence regarding Moffatt's fertility struggles, but felt compromised by the leaks.

Sinitta vehemently denies the allegations, stating she hasn't sold any stories and doesn't understand why she's been targeted. The controversy extends beyond alleged leaks, with accusations of 'bullying' within the camp surfacing. Adam Thomas has spoken openly about his difficult interactions with David Haye, describing them as emotionally damaging and stating he may need therapy as a result. Thomas felt unable to defend himself during these clashes, expressing regret for not standing up to Haye.

Haye, in turn, dismissed Thomas's concerns, characterizing him as 'soft' and suggesting he needs to build strength rather than seek therapy. Sinitta, however, downplays the bullying claims, asserting that the campmates generally got along well and that any disagreements were simply part of the dynamics of the show. She highlighted positive interactions, such as outings with Gemma, and expressed surprise at the negative narratives emerging post-show.

Further fueling the drama, Craig Charles detailed how the group learned of Scarlett Moffatt's pregnancy through the WhatsApp chat, emphasizing her request for discretion due to her personal circumstances. He admitted to disengaging from the group due to concerns about the leaks, fearing further breaches of privacy. Charles refrained from naming the suspected leaker, only stating that suspicions exist but he cannot comment.

This isn't the first instance of friction within the group's digital communication, as Sinitta had previously faced similar accusations, which she also denied. The situation highlights the pressures and complexities of maintaining privacy and navigating relationships within the highly public environment of a reality television show, and the fallout that can occur even after the cameras stop rolling.

The accusations and counter-accusations paint a picture of a tense atmosphere both during and after the show's filming, raising questions about trust and loyalty among the contestants





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I'm A Celebrity Sinitta Craig Charles Scarlett Moffatt David Haye Adam Thomas Whatsapp Leaking Stories Bullying

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