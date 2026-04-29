I'm A Celebrity Winner Adam Thomas Accuses ITV of Exploitation and Reveals Bullying by David Haye

Adam Thomas, winner of 'I'm A Celebrity... South Africa,' details feeling exploited by ITV during the live final and accuses David Haye of bullying, revealing a disturbing behind-the-scenes experience.

Adam Thomas , the winner of ' I'm A Celebrity ... South Africa,' has spoken out about feeling exploited by ITV during the show's live final. The Waterloo Road actor revealed a deeply unsettling experience overshadowed by conflict with Jimmy Bullard and accusations of bullying directed towards David Haye .

The live final, intended as a celebratory moment, descended into chaos as Bullard and Haye reignited their animosity towards Thomas in front of a live audience. Thomas detailed these experiences on the latest episode of the 'Thomas Bros' podcast, co-hosted with his brothers Ryan and Scott.

He expressed his dismay at how his disagreements with Bullard and Haye were seemingly leveraged for entertainment value, stating that while others viewed the show as lighthearted fun, he approached it with genuine intent and a desire for a positive experience. He felt his vulnerability was exploited for dramatic effect, particularly during the live show, leaving him feeling as though the situation wasn't about him at all.

Thomas specifically described David Haye's behavior as outright bullying, explaining how the former boxer deliberately targeted him and attempted to undermine his emotional state. He recounted an incident where Haye claimed to have been informed of Thomas's mental health struggles – a claim ITV later denied and Haye admitted was fabricated. This manipulation, Thomas explained, was particularly damaging as he had not openly discussed his mental health with anyone in camp.

He felt the constant questioning and attempts to provoke him were a deliberate effort to 'break' him. He also addressed the perception that he was 'playing the victim,' vehemently denying this and stating his sole desire was for the negativity to cease. The actor emphasized the importance of recognizing bullying behavior, especially for those who may be experiencing similar situations in their own lives, and cautioned against dismissing harmful actions as mere 'banter.

' The fallout continued after the show, with Thomas confronting Haye about his actions. Haye's response, admitting he intentionally tried to 'break' Thomas, further solidified the actor's belief that he was subjected to bullying. Thomas also highlighted a previous incident where Haye labeled him a 'professional victim' after he was excused from certain Bushtucker Trials due to a medical condition. The actor expressed his frustration with the situation, feeling that his genuine emotional response was misinterpreted and used against him.

He felt manipulated and deeply affected by Haye's actions, stating that the former boxer 'got in his head' in a way that was profoundly unsettling. The entire experience has left Thomas questioning the ethics of reality television and the extent to which participants are vulnerable to exploitation for the sake of entertainment. He hopes by sharing his story, he can raise awareness about the potential for harmful behavior within these environments and encourage a more sensitive approach to mental health





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