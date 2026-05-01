I'm A Celebrity Winner Adam Thomas Accuses ITV of Exploitation, Risks Broadcaster Blacklisting

Adam Thomas, winner of I'm A Celebrity... South Africa, has made serious allegations against ITV, claiming the broadcaster exploited him during his time on the show. His comments, made with his brothers on their podcast, have sparked controversy and raised questions about the show's production practices and the well-being of its contestants. David Haye is also considering legal action against ITV.

Adam Thomas , the recent winner of I'm A Celebrity ... South Africa, has publicly accused ITV of exploitation following his experience on the show. His victory was marred by a tense exchange with fellow campmates David Haye and Jimmy Bullard during the live final, but it's subsequent comments made with his brothers on their podcast that have ignited a larger controversy.

Thomas expressed feeling deeply distressed by his time in the jungle, stating he felt exploited and wouldn't repeat the experience for £10 million. He even shared that the show has altered his ability to watch it with his children, due to the negative memories it evokes. His twin brother, Scott, strongly supported this claim, placing the blame squarely on ITV for creating a toxic environment where contestants are vulnerable to being 'eaten alive'.

The brothers' outspoken criticism has garnered significant attention, boosting their YouTube channel's subscriber count. An insider revealed that Adam is deeply unhappy and unwilling to engage with ITV in any future projects. This comes as Adam has notably avoided post-show appearances on ITV programs like Good Morning Britain and Loose Women, and was absent from the I'm A Celebrity spin-off show, Unpacked.

The fallout extends beyond Adam's personal feelings, as the broadcast received 1,200 complaints to Ofcom, and ITV has reportedly shelved plans for a third series. ITV defends its editing, claiming it provides a fair and accurate portrayal of camp life and prioritizes the duty of care for contestants, with measures in place to intervene if unacceptable behavior occurs.

However, this defense appears to have done little to appease Adam Thomas. Adding to the complexity, hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have downplayed reports of a confrontation with Haye and Bullard after the show, describing their interactions as amicable.

Meanwhile, David Haye is reportedly considering legal action against ITV, alleging the show's editing caused irreparable damage to his brand. He believes he was deliberately portrayed as the 'pantomime villain' and is demanding a full investigation. Haye faced criticism during the show for comments perceived as bullying towards Adam and for his remarks about women. The situation highlights the intense pressures and potential pitfalls of reality television, raising questions about the ethical responsibilities of broadcasters and the well-being of participants.

The controversy underscores the potential for lasting emotional impact on contestants, even after winning the competition, and the delicate balance between entertainment and responsible television production





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