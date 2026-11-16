I Swear Dominates Scottish Baftas with Three Top Awards in Glasgow

The film I Swear swept the Scottish Baftas, winning Best Film, Actor, and Director. The ceremony celebrated Scottish cinema with wins for Lesley Manville and Robert Carlyle.

The film I Swear claimed the top honors at the Scottish Baftas on Sunday night, sweeping three major awards in Glasgow. The event gathered the country's most prominent television and film personalities for an evening defined by glamour and significant cinematic recognition.

Directed by Kirk Jones, the movie tells the story of John Davidson, a Tourette syndrome campaigner from Galashiels in the Borders. The narrative focuses on the real-life struggles and triumphs of Davidson, providing a poignant backdrop to the night's festivities.

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I Swear Wins Top Scottish Baftas Awards

I Swear secured the Best Film award, marking a significant victory for the production. Robert Aramayo took home the Best Film Actor trophy for his performance in the role. Kirk Jones was honored with the Director award, completing a clean sweep of the night's most prestigious categories.

Mr. Davidson chose to view the ceremony from a separate room rather than the main hall. This decision followed a controversy last February when he shouted an offensive word during the live broadcast of the awards.

Despite the earlier incident, the film's success highlighted the power of the story. The awards acknowledged both the artistic merit of the production and the resilience of the person who inspired it.

Director Credits John Davidson's Influence

Kirk Jones began his acceptance speech by highlighting the journey of John Davidson. He described the path to making the film as long and occasionally difficult.

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Mr. Jones praised Mr. Davidson for teaching him the vital importance of acceptance and empathy. The director credited the campaigner with providing essential life lessons that shaped the film's core message.

The bond between the filmmaker and his subject was evident during the ceremony. Photos showed Mr. Davidson posing with Mr. Jones after they received the Feature Film Award.

Mr. Davidson also shared the moment with Dottie Achenbach, the nurse who took him in as a teenager. She has provided support for decades, and he hugged her during the event.

Other Major Winners Include Manville and Carlyle

Lesley Manville won the Best Film Actress award for her role in Midwinter Break. Her performance stood out among a competitive field of distinguished actors.

In the television category, Lucy Halliday won the Best Actress award for The Testaments. Robert Carlyle took home the Best Actor award for his role in The Hack.

Sam Heughan received the Outstanding Contribution Award to Television alongside John Bell. Both actors expressed their thrill at the recognition from their peers.

Traitors winner Stephen Libby received the audience award while wearing a two-piece tartan suit by Siobhan Mackenzie. He became tearful during his acceptance speech.

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Star Appearances and Event Atmosphere

Ncuti Gatwa met his Doctor Who Tardis predecessor Peter Capaldi on the red carpet. Capaldi, aged sixty-eight, described the Scottish Baftas as the best and most important ceremony.

He added that the event is always the most fun and that participants do not take themselves too seriously. This sentiment set a relaxed tone for the evening.

Katie Leung, aged thirty-nine, wore a silver gown that attracted attention on the red carpet. Julia Brown, aged twenty-nine, wore a bright high-neck cut-out plunge gown with balloon sleeves.

Host Edith Bowman warned guests to keep their speeches short. She joked that long speeches would result in double babysitter rates for the attendees.

The red carpet was busy with fans and photographers. Mr. Davidson stopped to take pictures with fans after his appearance in the film brought him renewed public interest.

The Scottish Baftas celebrated a wide range of talent in film and television. The night highlighted the strength of Scottish storytelling and the impact of personal narratives on the screen.

Winners from I Swear were photographed with other guests including Murray Gladstone and Dottie Achenbach. The images captured the joy of the evening.

The ceremony reinforced the importance of stories that address real-world challenges. I Swear serves as a powerful example of this principle.