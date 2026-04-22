‘I Want to Die With a Smile’: Woman Travels to Switzerland for Assisted Suicide After Losing Her Son

A 56-year-old woman from the West Midlands, Wendy Duffy, is travelling to Switzerland to end her life at the Pegasos clinic following the death of her son. Her case raises complex ethical questions about assisted dying for those without a terminal illness.

The sky is a glorious blue, a stark contrast to the darkness Wendy Duffy feels within. Cherry trees are in full bloom, a symbol of life's renewal, yet Wendy seeks an end to hers.

At 56, a former care worker from the West Midlands, she is preparing to travel to Switzerland with a one-way ticket, intending to end her life at the controversial Pegasos clinic. This decision, over a year in the making, stems not from a terminal illness, but from the profound grief following the loss of her only child, Marcus, four years ago. Despite extensive therapy, Wendy believes life holds no further meaning for her.

She has meticulously planned her death, choosing the music – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ ‘Die With A Smile’ – and even the outfit she will wear. Her journey raises complex ethical questions about assisted dying, particularly in cases where there is no physical illness. Wendy’s case is particularly sensitive. Unlike many who seek assistance in dying due to debilitating diseases, she is physically healthy.

Her suffering is purely emotional, rooted in the trauma of losing Marcus. She previously attempted suicide, resulting in a near-vegetative state, and now seeks a more controlled and peaceful exit. While Switzerland doesn’t have an explicit ‘right to die’ law, assisting suicide is legal if not motivated by self-interest.

However, psychiatric-only cases are scrutinized, requiring evidence of severe, long-lasting, and treatment-resistant conditions. Pegasos, known for its less stringent criteria than Dignitas, has deemed Wendy’s suffering sufficient. A panel of experts, including psychiatrists, has approved her application after thorough assessment. She will undergo a final psychiatric evaluation upon arrival in Switzerland to confirm her mental capacity before being assisted in ending her life.

Wendy describes the process with a chilling calmness, detailing how she will administer the medication herself, initiating the flow that will lead to a coma and, ultimately, death. Wendy approaches her planned death with a surprising sense of anticipation, describing it as a release and a way to avoid inflicting further trauma on others. She has considered the impact on those who might discover her body should she choose a more public method, like stepping off a bridge.

Her desire for a ‘neater’ exit, as she puts it, reflects a desire for control and a final act of consideration for others. The clinic itself is described as peaceful, with views of nature and open windows to allow her ‘spirit to be free. ’ Her story sparks a difficult conversation about the limits of therapy, the nature of grief, and the right to choose one’s own destiny, even when that choice is to end one’s life.

It challenges societal norms surrounding suicide and raises questions about the role of compassion and autonomy in end-of-life decisions. The case is likely to reignite debate about the legal and ethical complexities of assisted dying, particularly for individuals struggling with profound psychological pain





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