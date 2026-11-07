Ian Cumming's Unlikely Friendship with Crow Joe in Glasgow

Erskine Veterans Charity CEO Ian Cumming shares his unique bond with a wild crow named Joe in Glasgow, detailing how trust built through treats led to the bird perching on his head.

Ian Cumming, the chief executive of the Erskine Veterans Charity, has developed a remarkable relationship with a wild crow in Glasgow that has transformed his daily routine. This unusual bond began when Mr.

Cumming was walking his two dogs in a local park, where crows are known for stealing treats from pet owners. What started as a bold attempt by one bird to take food from his hand has evolved into a daily ritual where the crow, named Joe, lands directly on Mr. Cumming's head.

Origin of Bond Between Ian Cumming and Crow Joe

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The story of this unique companionship began in a Glasgow park where Mr. Cumming, a fifty-seven-year-old former Royal Air Force wing commander, frequently takes his dogs for walks. In this specific park, several crows have developed a reputation for being daring, often swooping down to steal treats that owners throw to their pets. One particular crow became increasingly bold, eventually transitioning from stealing food from the ground to taking treats directly out of Mr. Cumming's hand.

This gradual escalation in trust was not something Mr. Cumming had planned. He noted that the crow initially began by swooping over him and tapping him on the head as it flew past. Over time, the bird started hovering closer and pulling at his hair. A few weeks ago, the relationship reached a new milestone when the crow started landing on Mr. Cumming's head. Now, the bird will sit there calmly while Mr. Cumming removes treats from his pocket to feed it.

Crow Joe Behavior and Trust Building Process

The behavior of Crow Joe demonstrates the high level of intelligence and social bonding capabilities associated with crows. Mr. Cumming described the experience as a thrill, highlighting the rarity of a wild animal showing such a profound level of trust in a human. He explained that the crow can now sit on his head for up to forty yards as they walk, actively pulling at his hair and begging for more treats during the journey.

For Mr. Cumming, the interaction has become so normalized that he no longer registers the bird's presence on his head. He mentioned that he was once chatting with a couple sitting on a bench when the woman looked up in horror, exclaiming that he had a crow on his head. This reaction surprised him, as he had reached a point where having Joe there was so familiar that he failed to notice it until pointed out by others.

Public Reaction to Ian Cumming and Crow Joe Interaction

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The public reaction to the sight of a man with a crow perched on his head has been a mix of shock and amusement. The incident on the bench highlights how extraordinary this interaction appears to outsiders, even though it has become a mundane part of Mr. Cumming's life. The sudden realization by the bystander serves as a testament to the unusual nature of this interspecies friendship, which defies typical caution humans usually exercise around wild birds.

Impact of Wildlife Interaction on Daily Life

This ongoing interaction offers a unique glimpse into how consistent, calm behavior can bridge the gap between humans and wildlife. Mr. Cumming's approach, characterized by patience and regular treats, allowed a wild crow to overcome its natural instincts and form a bond. The daily walk has become more than just exercise; it is now an opportunity for social interaction with a wild creature that has chosen to trust him implicitly.

The story of Ian Cumming and Joe serves as an inspiring example of the connections that can form in urban environments when people approach wildlife with respect and consistency. It also underscores the intelligence of crows, which are capable of recognizing individual humans and remembering positive interactions over long periods. This friendship continues to thrive in Glasgow, offering a heartwarming contrast to the fast-paced nature of city life.