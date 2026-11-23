Swindon Town have sacked manager Ian Holloway after a 2-0 loss at Newport County left the club 17th in League Two, with coaches Gavin Gunning and Steve Mildenhall taking interim charge.

Swindon Town have sacked manager Ian Holloway after a 2-0 defeat at Newport County on Saturday left the club 17th in League Two. The loss was Swindon's fourth successive defeat in all competitions, during which they conceded 10 goals.

Holloway was appointed in October 2024 on a deal until the end of that season, with Swindon one place above the relegation zone at the time. He kept the club up, signed a new two-year deal in March 2025, and later surpassed 1,000 games managing in English football.

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Club Statement On Sacking Decision

A Swindon statement read: Since joining the club towards the end of 2024, Ian has played an important role in stabilising our on-field position and helping the club make progress season upon season. However, following careful consideration of recent results and performances, the club believes that now is the right time to take a different direction.

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This has not been an easy decision, but the board firmly believes that it is important to make difficult decisions when necessary, always with the best interests of Swindon Town at heart. Coaches Gavin Gunning and Steve Mildenhall will take charge of the first team on an interim basis, with David Carney assisting them.

Promotion was the aim last season, with Holloway issuing a rallying call at the start of the campaign for Swindon to be the team I believe we can be. Things started well, with the Robins in the top five of the table from August 2025 and in the automatic promotion spots in February. But a run of only three wins in their final 13 games, including a 2-1 defeat by Chesterfield, saw them fall to seventh.

Promotion Hopes Fade As Form Slumps

They ultimately missed out on the play-offs. The slump in form has continued into the 2026-27 season. Although Swindon won three of their first five league games, they are now without a win in their past five, with four losses and one draw, scoring just one goal in that time. At the beginning of October, Holloway described himself as a dead man walking if the team's form did not turn around.

They have won just two of their last 15 matches going back to the start of September. BBC Radio Wiltshire Swindon Town commentator Andrew Hawes said this season has largely consisted of feeling Swindon are two games away from a crisis, and Australia-based chairman Clem Morfuni's arrival in the country to see deserved defeats by Newport and Grimsby finally made it one.

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Fan Relations Strain Amid Poor Results

The team have consistently struggled to create goals and chances despite having League Two's player of the year Aaron Drinan, a rare exception to a chronic injury list. The fans' energy for Holloway had grown thin, and sometimes vice versa. Being ushered away by a steward at Rodney Parade as his last act may be a summary of how both felt about each other.

But there is a clear feel of stagnation at Swindon, and that means putting another manager on the chopping block is no guarantee of improvement.