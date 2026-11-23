Triple murderer Anthony Russell is on trial at Newcastle Crown Court accused of planning and carrying out a cold-blooded metal bar attack on Soham child-killer Ian Huntley at HMP Frankland. Prosecutors say the attack was planned weeks in advance.

A triple murderer beat Soham child-killer Ian Huntley to death with a metal bar in a cold-blooded attack at the jail where both were serving life sentences, a jury has heard.

Anthony Russell, 44, denies murdering Huntley, 52, in a recycling workshop at the high-security Frankland Prison, near Durham, in February 2026. Opening the case at Newcastle Crown Court, prosecutor Matthew Bean KC said Huntley would be known to many if not all jurors as the murderer of Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in Soham, Cambridgeshire, in 2002.

Also read Anthony Russell Trial Begins for Murder of Ian Huntley

Anthony Russell Planned Attack on Ian Huntley

Russell, who killed three people in 2020 and, like Huntley, was an inmate on Frankland's A-wing, planned the attack weeks earlier, the court was told. Shortly after 09:00 GMT on 26 February, Russell murdered Ian Huntley by striking him repeatedly to the head with a metal bar, Bean said. The prosecution case is this was a cold-blooded murder that had been planned weeks in advance of its execution.

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Jurors were told Huntley's offences aroused feelings of disgust and anger and prosecutors were not asking for sympathy for him. Bean said: Ultimately, this case is not about the appalling actions of Ian Huntley during his life but the manner of his death. The prosecutor said the case was not about Huntley's appalling actions but the manner in which he died. The prosecution well understands the emotions that may be stirred during this trial.

Prosecutor Urges Jurors to Ignore Emotion

It is essential, however, to be true to your oath or affirmation, to put emotion to one side, to try this case on the evidence and the evidence alone, and to come to verdicts based on that evidence. Prison records showed there had been previous tension between the two murderers. In March 2025, prison staff separated the pair as they argued and threatened one another, Bean said.

They continued to make threats towards one another as they were taken back to the wing, the prosecutor said, but both men were later spoken to and agreed nothing further would come of it. Russell was seen with a black eye at the beginning of 2026, the court heard. He claimed he had injured himself falling over but staff believed he had been assaulted, with some evidence indicating Huntley was the perpetrator, Bean said.

Ian Huntley Attacked in Prison Workshop

On 26 February, the prison workshop reopened after several months out of action, with both men among a cohort of 15 or so inmates going back to work there. The atmosphere was happy, Bean said, but moments later a commotion broke out. Russell, who had been told to mop the floor, attacked Huntley shortly after prisoners were issued with tools and clothing, the court heard.

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Bean said there had been no raised voices and no suggestion of any tension before the attack. Jurors heard the room had previously been a kitchen and there was no CCTV inside, but it had an office from where prison guards monitored inmates. Judge Mr Justice Hilliard KC told jurors the trial must be a fair one and not driven by emotion or prejudice.

He said he could quite understand if the jurors' first inclination was to look up details of those involved, but they must not. The trial is listed to last until 11 December, but the judge said all parties hoped it would be concluded well before then. The trial continues.