Ian Huntley's taxpayer-funded cremation and funeral

Ian Huntley, the Soham killer, received a taxpayer-funded cremation and funeral after he was allegedly attacked at HMP Frankland in February. His funeral ran up costs of almost £2,000, which were footed by the taxpayer. Huntley murdered ten-year-olds Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in 2002 and was jailed for a minimum of 40 years.

Soham killer Ian Huntley received a taxpayer-funded cremation which featured a £265 eco-friendly coffin. Huntley was cremated in a service organized by the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) after he was allegedly attacked at HMP Frankland in February.

His funeral ran up costs of almost £2,000, which were footed by the taxpayer. Huntley murdered ten-year-olds Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in 2002 and was jailed for a minimum of 40 years. Last month an inquest heard he suffered a fatal head injury from a metal bar in the high-security prison in which he was held before his death days later in Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary.

A petition signed by 64,000 called for the MoJ not to use taxpayer funds to pay for his funeral. The prison service can pay up to £3,000 of taxpayer cash for funerals and memorial services for inmates who die in custody.

According to The Independent, the MoJ spent £1,915 on Huntley's cremation, including £625 for 'professional services', £585 for the 'direct unattended' cremation, £275 to transfer his body from hospital, £65 for a cremation casket, and £100 for staff attendance and supervision. Ian Huntley, 52, was cremated in a £265 eco-friendly coffin in a funeral paid for by the taxpayer, it has been reported.

Inmate Anthony Russell, 43, has been charged with Huntley's murder after the Soham murderer was attacked at HMP Frankland in February. The Ministry also spent £265 on a 'jute natural coffin', made from natural, biodegradable materials that provide minimal environmental impact. Under the MoJ's standard practice for covering basic funeral expenses, money is paid directly to the funeral director and does not cover the cost of wakes, headstones or burial plots.

It was reported the coffin was selected because it was the most cost-effective option. Previous prisoners who have had their costs paid for by the state include Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe in 2020 and child killer Raymond Morris in 2014. Huntley's ashes were set to be returned to his mother, Lynda Richards, as his next of kin, next month.

It was reported that Ms Richards visited Huntley in hospital, where he was said to be in a vegetative state after his life support machine was switched off. The murders of Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman remain one of the most shocking and devastating cases in our nation's history, and our thoughts are with their families





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Ian Huntley Soham Killer Taxpayer-Funded Cremation Funeral HMP Frankland Murder Jail Minimum Of 40 Years Petition Anthony Russell Jute Natural Coffin Peter Sutcliffe Raymond Morris Holly Wells Jessica Chapman Nation's History Thoughts Families

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