Ian McKellen Backs £15 Million National Theatre Project for Young People

Sir Ian McKellen and Heartstopper star Joe Locke have backed a £15 million Department for Culture, Media and Sport project for the National Theatre that will bring live theatre to more than 100,000 children and young people across England.

Sir Ian McKellen has backed a new £15 million project by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport for the National Theatre that will bring live theatre to more than 100,000 children and young people across the country.

The veteran actor said live theatre has become increasingly costly as he spoke about the funding, which will help many young people experience live performance for the first time. The announcement was made at the launch of the project, which involves a new four-year partnership with theatres from every English region. The partnership will combine National Theatre productions and school tours with new participation, enrichment and skills programmes.

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Partners will offer thousands of subsidised £10 tickets to make performances affordable for young people. Productions specifically designed for young audiences will tour to 400 schools across the country. Sir Ian said: It is appropriate that a National Theatre should live up to its name by taking their work round the country. For young audiences living far away from the NT's London headquarters, here is a chance to see them close to home and get involved.

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£15 Million National Theatre Project

If this means that theatre-going becomes a habit rather than an occasional adventure, hurrah. Live theatre has been available in this country ever since the birth of modern drama. It is increasingly costly, so it's encouraging to all of us who care about the future of live theatre that central government is playing its part, supporting theatre people and our audiences. Heartstopper star Joe Locke also spoke at the launch, saying performing in theatre opened up the world for me.

The actor, who grew up on the Isle of Man, said: From the age of eight to about 16, I was in that theatre more than anywhere else. I got to play Oliver when I was nine. I went on to be involved with the National Theatre Connections festival and made lots of friends there. As a small kid on a tiny island, theatre really opened up the world for me in a way nothing else really had.

Government Investment in Young People

The project sits alongside wider government investment in opportunities for young people. Children in underserved areas will be given access to play sport, explore the arts, enjoy outdoor activities and access youth clubs beyond the school gates, backed by £688 million, as part of the Prime Minister's plan to improve the experience of growing up across the country.

In addition, a new music theatre programme will create original community productions, inspired, devised, produced and performed by local young people in their own areas. A Skills Roadshow will bring opportunities directly to young people in areas without theatres. The Government has also announced an additional £106 million from the Dormant Assets Scheme for the Every Child Can programme, bringing total funding to £238.5 million.

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New Funding for Arts and Culture

This will help more young people access activities beyond the school gates, from arts and culture to sport and nature. Some £173 million will open to organisations across England in 2027, supporting more opportunities for young people to develop new skills, discover their interests and build real-life connections. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: I am tired of being told that not everybody can or should have access to the best of what this country has to offer.

Arts and culture gives the chance to live a richer, larger life and that chance should be afforded to every young person. The National Theatre project aims to ensure that young audiences across England, including those far from London, can experience live theatre close to home.