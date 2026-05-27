ICANN Joins Legal Action to Protect AFRINIC's Role Amid Dispute Over IPv4 Resources

ICANN intervenes in the legal battle to dissolve AFRINIC, seeking to protect the regional internet registry's unique role and prevent the treatment of IP resources as assets for distribution.

The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers ( ICANN ) has again intervened in the affairs of the African Network Information Centre ( AFRINIC ), the regional internet registry for 54 nations across Africa and the Indian Ocean.

AFRINIC has a long history of turmoil, some related to internal corruption. Most of its troubles in the last five years relate to a dispute over IPv4 address resources. The registry's receiver eventually ordered fresh elections for AFRINIC. That poll took place in June 2025.

After allegations that some proxy votes were cast on behalf of some AFRINIC members without their consent or knowledge, the committee overseeing the poll suspended voting - and later annulled the election. As the peak governance body for unique internet identifiers - domain names and IP addresses - ICANN has oversight of AFRINIC.

After the annulment, ICANN intervened with a letter to AFRINIC's receiver warning that the election could be grounds for it to review whether AFRINIC is compliant with its mandate. This was followed by Cloud Innovation, a company that had acquired a significant shareholding in AFRINIC, announcing that it would commence legal action aimed at dissolving AFRINIC as a corporate entity and transitioning its responsibilities to a more trusted framework. That action is now ongoing.

The global regulator has now intervened again by successfully applying to become a party to Cloud Innovation's attempt to dissolve AFRINIC. An ICANN spokesperson explained its decision to seek standing in Cloud Innovation's attempt to wind up AFRINIC as follows: Our purpose in seeking to intervene is to ensure that the Court has a proper understanding of AFRINIC's unique role and of the nature of the resources it administers.

We also wish to make clear that the numbering resources allocated through AFRINIC are not assets of AFRINIC, and therefore cannot properly be treated as assets available for distribution in a winding-up. A Regional Internet Registry is not an ordinary company. Its legal personality may be local, but its function is systemic. When such an institution is pulled toward liquidation, receivership, or resource destabilisation, the issue is no longer confined to the parties before the Court.

The Court is being asked to look at a local legal vessel carrying a global public function. Dayekh, an ICANN representative, said ICANN being allowed to participate in this case matters because it will ensure that the Court sees the registry before it sees only the company. ICANN's role is to clarify, not command; to protect continuity, not occupy authority; to explain the public coordination function, not politicise the judicial process.

In a press release, Larus, a company affiliated with Cloud Innovation, announced the launch of a First-Party IPv4 Leasing Platform Backed by a Court-Ordered Shareholder-Position Continuity Structure. Larus's announcement says Cloud Innovation operates as the registry-side shareholder-position spine, while Larus serves as the customer-facing first-party IPv4 leasing platform. AFRINIC responded with a communiqué stating that the Court Order dated 11 June 2025 did not establish, approve, recognise, or create any such Court-Ordered Shareholder-Position Continuity Structure in relation to AFRINIC.

AFRINIC later announced that the Supreme Court of Mauritius issued an interim order on May 15 that ordered Cloud Innovation and its affiliates and/or subsidiaries, officers, agents, préposés, representatives, whether directly or indirectly from issuing, publishing, disseminating or causing to be disseminated, any publication, representation or statement which falsely attributes to the Supreme Court of Mauritius any judicial approval, endorsement or validation of the leasing or commercialisation of AfriNIC-allocated IP resources. The interim order includes a requirement to take down any publication, statement or representation suggesting, implying or stating that the Supreme Court of Mauritius has allegedly sanctioned, endorsed, approved or authorised the leasing, monetisation, transfer and/or commercial exploitation of IP address resources allocated by the applicant.

Cloud Innovation and Larus have both criticized the order, which they say misrepresents the relationship between the two companies, and their activities. A Larus spokesperson told media that Larus has never claimed that the Supreme Court of Mauritius approved, endorsed, sanctioned, or authorised any Larus customer product, IPv4 leasing product, monetisation model, transfer, or commercial contract. Cloud Innovation told us it has not been formally served with the alleged interim order or underlying papers referred to in AFRINIC's communiqué.

Our first awareness of the matter came from AFRINIC's public communications and media circulation. We therefore do not accept AFRINIC's characterisation of the document or the surrounding facts. It is not a final judgment. It does not decide whether IPv4 leasing is lawful.

It does not decide IP ownership. It does not reverse Cloud Innovation's register/member position. It does not determine any Larus business model, the company told us by email. The dispute highlights the complex governance of internet resources and the tension between regional registries, private companies, and global oversight bodies.

As IPv4 addresses become scarce, the monetization of these resources has led to legal battles over ownership and control. The outcome of this case could have significant implications for the future of internet governance in Africa and beyond





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