Mario Alberto Morales indicted on aggravated assault after striking Miguel Parra Hernandez. Siblings allege intentional act as victim remains in custody with deteriorating health.

Miguel Parra Hernandez, a 48-year-old Mexican national and construction worker, sustained severe injuries after being struck by an unmarked vehicle driven by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer Mario Alberto Morales. The incident occurred on October 10 at approximately 7:20am in Houston, Texas, resulting in a broken right leg that required surgical intervention and the insertion of metal implants. Parra Hernandez remains in federal custody while his family and legal team contest the circumstances of the collision and his continued detention.

Video Evidence Contradicts Official Police Accounts

Body camera footage and witness accounts have sparked a fierce legal and public debate regarding the intent behind the collision. Mario Alberto Morales, a 33-year-old agent, has been indicted by a Texas grand jury on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. While Immigration and Customs Enforcement has maintained that the construction worker ran in front of the vehicle, Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare stated that the evidence directly contradicts this narrative. Teare described the case evidence as clearer than any he has previously prosecuted, noting that the video shows Morales pursuing and then striking Parra Hernandez after he exited his Chevrolet pickup truck alongside a coworker.

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Siblings Deny Accident Claims Amidst Political Disputes

The siblings of the victim, Carmen and Rodolfo Parra, have publicly rejected the notion that the incident was accidental. Carmen Parra asserted that the act was intentional, citing the explicit cries of pain heard in the video where her brother states that his leg is being broken. Rodolfo Parra corroborated this account, describing his emotional reaction upon reviewing the footage. In contrast, legal representatives for the federal government have characterized the event as an accident and alleged that the criminal charges are part of a political smear campaign. This disagreement highlights the stark divide between the official federal stance and the personal testimonies provided by the victim's family.

Legal Petition Challenges Unlawful Detention Status

Attorneys for Miguel Parra Hernandez have filed a petition in Houston federal court to challenge what they describe as his unlawful detention. The legal strategy argues that the construction worker should be released to assist in the prosecution of Officer Morales. Harris County prosecutors have officially requested that Parra Hernandez be granted a U Visa, a temporary permit designed to protect crime witnesses without legal status from detention and removal. However, as of Tuesday afternoon, the Houston Chronicle reported that this visa application had not yet been approved, leaving the victim in custody despite the request for witness protection.

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Detention Conditions Impact Physical and Mental Health

Parra Hernandez has lived in the United States for 34 years, having arrived from Mexico as a teenager in the 1990s. Although federal officials acknowledge that he has no criminal history and was not the initial target of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid, they maintain that his undocumented status makes him subject to deportation. His siblings report that his mental and physical health have significantly deteriorated while in federal care. Carmen Parra revealed that her brother has experienced suicidal ideation, stating that he feels finished with life and wishes to sleep without waking up, a sentiment his family strongly opposes given their love and support for him.

Detailed Timeline of the Parking Lot Chase Incident

The sequence of events leading to the collision began when Parra Hernandez stopped his white pickup truck after an unmarked Jeep Cherokee with flashing lights attempted to pull him over. The petition alleges that the construction worker initially believed the vehicle was a police unit but became fearful when the driver concealed their face with a mask. A one-mile chase ensued south of State Highway 6, after which the truck turned off the highway and stopped in a lane with oncoming traffic. Parra Hernandez and his coworker exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Within seconds, the pursuing SUV entered the parking lot, swerved left, and struck Parra Hernandez, with lawyers alleging the officer attempted to move the victim and claim no injury occurred afterward.