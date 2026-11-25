Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Ariel Antonio Velasquez-Morales in East Boston just days after he claimed a $1 million Massachusetts State Lottery prize.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested Ariel Antonio Velasquez-Morales in East Boston on Tuesday, marking a dramatic turn of events just seven days after the Salvadoran national won $1 million in the Massachusetts State Lottery. Velasquez-Morales, who had previously been photographed smiling with a giant ceremonial check representing his winnings, was taken into custody following a foot chase by federal officers early that morning. The arrest occurred in the same neighborhood where the winner had purchased his ticket, drawing immediate public attention to the intersection of immigration enforcement and state lottery regulations.

The Arrest and Previous Immigration History

Velasquez-Morales attempted to flee when ICE officers arrived to execute an arrest warrant, prompting a brief pursuit in East Boston before he was detained. According to ICE, the individual had illegally entered the United States in 2013 and was initially issued a notice to appear before an immigration judge by Border Patrol officials in the Rio Grande Valley, Texas. A Department of Justice immigration judge subsequently ordered his removal from the country in 2014, but he remained in the United States despite the legal mandate. For more than twelve years, he ignored the deportation order, remaining in the country while maintaining his residence in Massachusetts.

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Lottery Win Details and Financial Payout

The Massachusetts State Lottery confirmed that Velasquez-Morales won $1 million on a Wednesday, exactly one week prior to his arrest, by purchasing a ticket at a local market in East Boston. He selected the cash option for his winnings, which allowed him to receive a one-time lump sum of $650,000 before taxes. The lottery organization stated that any individual aged 18 or older can purchase products at any agent location, with no legal requirements to demonstrate lawful immigration status before participating. Consequently, Velasquez-Morales is expected to retain the cash prize, as no state rules prohibit undocumented immigrants from claiming lottery funds.

ICE Officials Criticize Massachusetts Policies

Immigration officials seized on the incident to criticize state-level sanctuary policies and the accessibility of lottery payouts to undocumented immigrants. Micah Bock, the Assistant Director of Public Affairs for ICE, remarked in a news release that it appears Velasquez-Morales' luck had finally run out. David Wesling, the acting Field Office Director for ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations in Boston, told the Boston Herald that sanctuary laws give illegal aliens a sense of comfort to win large payouts that lawful, tax-paying citizens should theoretically receive. ICE also posted a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, mocking the situation by welcoming the arrest to the ERO Boston lottery and claiming that sanctuary politicians are out of luck.

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State Response and Political Context

The incident highlights the political tensions surrounding immigration enforcement in Massachusetts, particularly regarding the stance of Governor Maura Healey. Governor Healey, a Democrat, has recently criticized ICE, labeling the agency a problem and a public safety threat in statements reported by WBUR. As the appointing authority for two of the five members of the Massachusetts State Lottery board, Governor Healey influences the regulatory environment in which the lottery operates. The Massachusetts State Lottery website maintains that participation is open to all adults regardless of status, creating a legal framework that insulated the winner from eligibility challenges despite his immigration violations.

Current Custody Status and Future Proceedings

Velasquez-Morales remains in ICE custody pending his scheduled removal from the United States. Federal sources indicated that body cameras captured multiple angles of the arrest operation, providing visual documentation of the encounter in East Boston. The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, has been contacted for further comment on the case. While the legal proceedings for his deportation will follow standard federal immigration protocols, the financial outcome of his lottery win remains unaffected by his arrest, leaving him in federal custody while retaining his $650,000 cash prize.