Ice Cream Van Turf Wars Turn Cambridge Playgrounds into 'No-Go Zones'

Residents in Trumpington, Cambridge, are calling for tighter controls on mobile ice cream traders after escalating competition has led to congestion, safety concerns, and playgrounds becoming unusable for families. A local community group is urging the council to adopt a licensing system similar to Peterborough's.

Residents of Trumpington , a picturesque village near Cambridge , are expressing growing concern over what they describe as escalating ' turf wars ' between mobile ice cream vendors.

These disputes are reportedly transforming local playgrounds into 'no-go zones' for families, creating an environment where parents feel unsafe and children are distressed. The core of the issue lies in the unregulated competition amongst ice cream van operators, who are accused of aggressively vying for prime locations, particularly near schools and playgrounds. This relentless pursuit of business has led to congestion, blocked access to homes, and a general sense of unease within the community.

The community group Clay Farm Food has taken the lead in addressing this problem, formally appealing to Cambridge City Council to implement stricter controls on mobile ice cream traders. Their letter to the council details the negative impact of the current system, which allows operators to trade with minimal oversight. Residents report feeling compelled to 'police' traders themselves, avoiding playgrounds altogether to escape the constant barrage of ice cream van activity.

The proximity of these vans to primary schools – some operating less than 100 meters from school grounds – is a particular source of anxiety, with parents worried about the safety and well-being of their children. The situation is described as a 'ceaseless merry-go-round' of competition, where the focus shifts from providing a pleasant service to aggressively securing the best trading spots.

The group emphasizes that parents shouldn't have to navigate difficult conversations with disappointed children while simultaneously ensuring their safety in a chaotic environment. They believe the current lack of regulation is actively exploiting a vulnerable situation, turning what should be a joyful experience into a stressful ordeal. Clay Farm Food is advocating for a licensing model similar to the one adopted by Peterborough City Council.

This would involve requiring all ice cream traders operating within the Cambridge City Council boundary to obtain a specific 'Cambridge Ice Cream Trading Licence'. The proposed licensing requirements are comprehensive, mirroring those imposed on other regulated industries like taxi services. Traders would need to provide proof of a valid MOT certificate, vehicle insurance, a valid driving license for all operators, Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks for staff, food-safety certification, and a food-hygiene certificate for the business itself.

Crucially, the group is also calling for geographical restrictions, specifically a ban on mobile ice cream vans operating within a 250-meter radius of schools and along the perimeters of parks and playgrounds. They argue that the same rules should apply across the entire city, not just in well-known areas like Park Parade, Chesterton Road, and Victoria Avenue, but also in residential areas like Trumpington’s Stallan Close.

The council has responded by stating that ice cream vans are permitted to trade as long as they are registered as a food business with the local authority where the vehicle is normally kept, which doesn't necessarily have to be Cambridge. They also highlight that all registered food businesses are subject to food hygiene and safety regulations, and that the public can check ratings online.

However, residents argue this is insufficient, as it doesn't address the issues of congestion, aggressive competition, and the impact on the safety and enjoyment of public spaces. The debate highlights a growing tension between allowing small businesses to operate freely and ensuring the well-being and quality of life for local communities





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Ice Cream Vans Cambridge Trumpington Turf Wars Playgrounds Licensing Food Safety Community Council

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