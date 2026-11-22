Federal agents detained Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza and Sofia Hernandez Mejia at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The incident involves a coffee assault and sparked political outrage.

Masked officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained a father and his daughter at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport during a boarding procedure for a flight to Los Angeles. The incident occurred on a jet bridge involving Alaska Flight 1306, which was scheduled to depart at 8:10am. The enforcement action has triggered significant legal scrutiny and public backlash across Washington State.

Detention Details and Alleged Assault

Immigration and Customs Enforcement targeted Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, an immigrant from Mexico, for allegedly overstaying his visa in violation of federal laws. During the confrontation, another passenger identified as Sofia Hernandez Mejia also detained. Agents reported that Hernandez Mejia hurled hot coffee at the officers involved in the operation. Federal authorities classified this act as assaulting a federal officer and obstructing law enforcement.

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Video Evidence and Airline Response

Online footage captured officers dragging individuals away while passengers screamed and cried. A woman was heard shouting that her daughter had a valid work permit before being pushed back by agents. Alaska Airlines described the scene as deeply distressing and noted that federal agents provided no advance notice of the action. The carrier stated it is cooperating with the Port of Seattle to review whether established protocols were followed during the detention.

Government Officials Criticize Tactics

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson condemned the enforcement method as deeply un-American and called for the complete abolition of the agency. Ferguson indicated that agents may have violated state law regarding facial coverings. Labor leaders joined the criticism, with April Sims of the Washington State Labor Council highlighting the unnecessary chaos introduced to travelers. Union members represented by Sims were among those affected by the boarding disruption.

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Agency Statistics and Future Actions

Immigration and Customs Enforcement cited a severe rise in violence against its personnel, claiming an 8,000 percent increase in death threats. The agency also reported an 1,600 percent increase in assaults and a 3,300 percent spike in vehicular attacks. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem emphasized that anyone obstructing federal operations will face maximum prosecution. Hernandez Mejia faces potential felony charges for the alleged assault during the Seattle enforcement operation.

Impact on Regional Travel

The detention caused significant delays for Alaska Flight 1306 during a critical travel period preceding the Thanksgiving holiday. The Port of Seattle expressed concern over the impact on passengers and promised to engage with federal officials for further clarification. Local authorities are examining the access routes used by masked agents to reach the jet bridge. The incident highlights ongoing tensions between federal enforcement strategies and state-level immigration policies.