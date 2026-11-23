Immigration agents detained Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza and a woman at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, sparking outrage over unmarked officers and use of force during a family travel incident.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents detained Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza and a woman in their early thirties on the jet bridge of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday, causing chaos among passengers boarding Alaska Airlines Flight 1306. The father and daughter were headed to Los Angeles to attend a baptism ceremony when masked officers in unmarked attire intervened during the boarding process.

The Targeted Enforcement Operation Explained

ICE officials characterized the incident as a targeted enforcement operation designed to arrest Mendoza for overstaying his visa in violation of US laws. The agency stated that its officers conducted the arrest to address Mendoza's immigration status, noting that he had remained in the country beyond the period permitted by his authorization.

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According to the department's statement, the operation proceeded without prior notification to the airline. The agency emphasized that such actions are routine measures taken to enforce immigration statutes against individuals who have exceeded their legal time limits in the United States.

Family Defense and Alleged Misconduct by Passenger

Olia Catala, the attorney representing the detained individuals, contested the narrative that the family had acted improperly. She revealed that Mendoza and his daughter had lived in the US since 2015 and were seeking asylum, maintaining that both individuals had no criminal history and were educated professionals.

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Catala described her clients as a family that had "done everything correctly," highlighting the daughter's university education and work with a nonprofit organization. She expressed profound sadness over the detention, noting the emotional toll on a family with deep roots in the community.

ICE identified another individual involved in the confrontation as Sofia Hernandez Mejia, a Mexico native living in the US illegally who also overstayed her visa. The agency reported that Mejia hurled hot coffee at the agents during the arrest, an act they classified as assaulting a federal officer.

The department stated that Mejia could face felony charges for obstructing law enforcement, citing Secretary Markwayne Mullin's directive that anyone who assaults officers will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. ICE confirmed that both Mendoza and Mejia are currently held at the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma.

Passenger Reactions and Airline Response

John Gaedeke, a passenger waiting in line to board, filmed parts of the arrest and described the scene as filled with panic and chaos. He noted that the officers did not identify themselves immediately and lunged at the family from behind, causing onlookers to scream and cry due to the visible anguish and speed of the confrontation.

Alaska Airlines issued a statement expressing concern over the law enforcement action, noting that ICE provided no advance notice of the operation. The carrier stated it was committed to treating every guest with dignity and respect and raised its concerns directly with appropriate federal authorities.

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The airline added that it is working with the Port of Seattle to determine if established protocols were followed during the incident. They acknowledged the distress the event caused for both employees and guests, emphasizing their commitment to passenger safety and comfort.

Political Fallout and Calls for Systemic Change

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson, a Democrat, strongly criticized the tactics used by ICE, calling them deeply un-American. Speaking at a news conference alongside labor leaders, Ferguson described the video of the incident as horrific and chilling, urging a shift toward more humane enforcement methods.

Ferguson called for the abolition of ICE, arguing for a new system of immigration enforcement and border security that is both effective and ethical. He stated that the local authorities are engaging with federal officials to understand the full scope of what occurred on the jet bridge.

The Port of Seattle released a statement acknowledging the distress caused not only to the affected family but to the broader community of travelers. They confirmed their intent to work closely with federal partners to investigate the details of the boarding incident.