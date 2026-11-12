ICE Detains Haitian Third Grader in San Diego Amid Congressional Outcry

An eight-year-old Haitian boy was taken into ICE custody in San Diego, sparking outrage from Democratic lawmakers and advocates who condemn the detention of a schoolchild.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers took an eight-year-old Haitian boy into federal custody in San Diego on November 4, following a routine immigration appointment at the Edward J. Schwartz Federal Building. The incident has drawn immediate condemnation from six Democratic lawmakers, including California representatives and U.S. senators, who have demanded answers regarding the treatment of the minor.

Custody Taken at School After Appointment

Video footage circulating online depicts the child, identified as a third grader at Fay Elementary School, being escorted by three uniformed officers after arriving for a scheduled hearing before the Executive Office for Immigration Review. The boy was dressed in a button-down shirt and slacks when he appeared with his cousins and uncles, who had been acting as his guardians since his father was deported by the U.S. government in 2025.

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Legal Basis and Guardianship Dispute

A Department of Homeland Security official explained that ICE officers could not verify the legal guardianship of the relatives accompanying the child. Because the alleged uncle could not establish formal legal custody, authorities labeled the boy as an unaccompanied minor. Consequently, ICE determined that removing the child from the household was necessary out of caution to ensure his safety, transferring him to the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

Political Backlash From Congressional Leaders

On November 10, four California lawmakers-Juan Vargas, Mike Levin, Sara Jacobs, and Scott Peters-along with two U.S. Senators, Alex Padilla and Adam B. Schiff, signed a letter addressing their deep concerns about the incident. The correspondence highlighted that the video footage appeared to show the use of restraints on a child who posed no threat, raising serious questions about the handling of the case.

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Impact of Terminated Immigration Status

The boy's vulnerability stems from the termination of his Temporary Protected Status (TPS), which was stripped away this past summer. The decision aligned with a Supreme Court ruling that permitted President Donald Trump to end TPS protections for Haitians in June 2026, a status previously granted after the 2010 earthquake and subsequent political crisis in Haiti. The Haitian Bridge Alliance stated that the administration had stripped the child of the stability, family, and community every child deserves.

Ongoing Search and Family Concerns

Family members remain unaware of the boy's exact location in detention, prompting Congressman Juan Vargas to assist in locating him. Vargas described the detention of a handcuffed child as inhumane and despicable, calling on the administration to free the boy immediately while highlighting the trauma inflicted on the extended family left in tears by the separation.