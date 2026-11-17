ICE has released an eight-year-old Haitian boy in San Diego to his uncle after public protests and a letter from Democratic officials. The Haitian Bridge Alliance announced the release.

An eight-year-old Haitian boy named Edher has been returned to the care of his uncle in San Diego after a wave of national outrage over his detention by ICE. The boy was taken into federal custody after an immigration appointment on November 4. The Haitian Bridge Alliance announced on Tuesday that Edher was released to his uncle on Monday.

Video of the third grader being escorted through an ICE field office by three uniformed agents emerged about a week after the appointment. The footage spread quickly online and led to protests outside the Edward J Schwartz federal building in downtown San Diego, where ICE holds its offices in the city.

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How Edher Was Taken Into Custody at the Appointment

Edher had been issued a letter to meet with an ICE agent, and his uncle accompanied him to the appointment because he did not want to break the law, according to the San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD). The Haitian Bridge Alliance said the uncle followed all the rules when he took the boy to the scheduled appointment.

SDUSD said Edher had previously held Temporary Protected Status (TPS), but the Trump administration revoked TPS for all Haitians in June. Edher is a third grader at Fay Elementary School, according to SDUSD.

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When federal agents took Edher, he had been separated from the cousins and uncles who were caring for him. The Haitian Bridge Alliance said the third grader had been living with loved ones after his father was deported in 2025.

Competing Accounts From DHS and Advocates

A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson told the Daily Mail that Edher was not taken into custody to be placed in ICE detention, and that he was under the care of the Office of Refugee Resettlement. The spokesperson said: 'Allegations that ICE took a third grader into custody to be placed in detention are FALSE, and any suggestion otherwise is a depraved attempt to smear our ICE law enforcement officers.'

DHS said the uncle could not establish legal guardianship of the minor, which resulted in the boy being labeled an unaccompanied minor. The spokesperson said the child was placed in the care of the Office of Refugee Resettlement out of an abundance of caution and to ensure his safety. Once the uncle properly established his guardianship under the TVPRA, the child was released to his custody.

DHS also said that under the Biden administration, many unaccompanied children who came across the border were allowed to be placed with sponsors who were smugglers and sex traffickers. The Haitian Bridge Alliance, which provides pro bono legal support to immigrants, has rejected the detention and advocated for Edher's release.

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Guerline Jozef, executive director of the Haitian Bridge Alliance, said: 'An eight-year-old child belongs in a classroom, on a playground, and surrounded by love, not in immigration detention.' Jozef added that the organization welcomed the release, but that his freedom should never have required a public outcry.

Congressional Letter and Impact on the Family

Six Democratic officials, including US Representatives Juan Vargas, Mike Levin, Sara Jacobs and Scott Peters, and US Senators Alex Padilla and Adam B Schiff, signed a letter to Congress on November 10 expressing deep concerns about the incident. The Haitian Bridge Alliance thanked them for calling for Edher's release.

SDUSD also expressed serious concern about Edher's seizure in a public letter to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and US Representative Tim Kennedy. The district had reported that the boy was separated from relatives who were caring for him when federal agents took him.

For the family, the return to the uncle's custody restores the guardian arrangement that DHS said had to be formally established. The source does not describe any further scheduled hearings or procedural steps beyond the release, so the next developments in the case remain unconfirmed.