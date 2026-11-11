Idaho Man Sentenced to 18 Years for Plotting ISIS‑Backed Mass Shooting at Churches

A 21‑year‑old from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for planning to attack over 21 churches under ISIS instructions. The case highlights FBI undercover work and growing domestic jihadist threats.

A 21‑year‑old Idaho man, Alexander Mercurio, received an 18‑year federal prison sentence for plotting mass shootings at more than twenty churches in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, under the command of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. The sentencing, held on Tuesday, follows a two‑and‑a‑half‑year FBI investigation that uncovered Mercurio's allegiance to ISIS and his elaborate plan to terrorize the city.

Core Details of the Jihadist Plot

FBI agents discovered that Mercurio intended to incapacitate his father with a metal pipe, handcuff him, and seize the family firearms to carry out the attacks. He outlined a strategy that involved burning the church buildings, mass shootings, and a suicide bombing, using flame‑covered weapons, explosives, knives, a machete, a pipe, and guns. The plan also called for a homemade bomb vest that would be detonated once police responded to a church assault.

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Less than 24 hours after Mercurio's arrest on April 6, 2024, police searched his home and seized butane canisters, lighters, handcuffs, a knife, a machete, and several firearms owned by his father. He had also sent a message to an undercover FBI informant a few weeks earlier, promising to kill as many people as possible in all 21+ churches in town and to burn the buildings down.

Stakeholder Statements and Investigation Path

The FBI's Special Agent in Charge, Robert Bohls of Salt Lake City, highlighted the case as a grim reminder of self‑radicalization dangers. He emphasized that the bureau works daily to prevent threats against the homeland and will pursue anyone who supports terrorist organizations or tries to harm Americans.

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Mercurio's plot was uncovered after FBI agents began monitoring his online activity in 2021. The teenager had expressed support for ISIS in group chats that solicited Bitcoin donations for the terrorist organization. An undercover FBI informant created a new account with the same username that Mercurio used, gaining his trust over nearly two years and gathering evidence before the imminent attack.

Real‑World Impact and Next Steps for the Community

The sentence places Mercurio in federal custody for the next 18 years, with supervised release for the remainder of his life, effectively ending his potential threat to the Coeur d'Alene community. Local churches are now on heightened alert, working with law enforcement to review security protocols and ensure that similar threats are identified early.

Residents of Coeur d'Alene and surrounding areas can expect ongoing cooperation between the FBI and local authorities to monitor any signs of renewed radicalization. The case also serves as an example for other communities of the importance of vigilance and swift action against domestic extremist plots.