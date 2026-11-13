IEA Chief Fatih Birol Declares Age of Electricity Begins at COP31

International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol states the global energy landscape has structurally shifted as electrification accelerates, targeting 35 percent consumption by 2035.

International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol announced a definitive structural shift in global energy markets during a press conference in Antalya, Turkiye, on November 13. Speaking on the sidelines of the COP31 summit, Birol declared that the world has officially entered the age of electricity, marking a departure from previous fossil fuel dependence. He emphasized that no credible pathway exists for energy systems to revert to their pre-conflict states, citing the Iran War as a catalyst for irreversible changes in energy security strategies.

Shift Toward Localized Energy Production

The core mechanism driving this transition involves a strategic pivot toward energy security through localized production and efficiency measures. Birol explained that nations are increasingly prioritizing renewable energy sources because they can be manufactured and consumed domestically, thereby reducing vulnerability to external shocks. This approach is already evident in policy implementations across various regions, including biodiesel initiatives in Indonesia and consumer incentives for solar and storage installations in Bangladesh. These measures are designed to insulate economies from the volatility of imported fuel supplies.

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Electrification Reshaping Global Trade Dynamics

Electrification stands at the center of this new geopolitical reality, with less than a quarter of final energy consumption currently derived from electricity. The COP31 presidency has urged member nations to commit to relying on electricity for 35 percent of their final energy consumption by the year 2035. This shift aims to replace petrol in vehicles, heating oil in homes, and gas in stoves with cleaner, locally generated power. As countries build clean technology supply chains or forge partnerships with friendly nations, traditional trade relationships focused on oil and gas are being fundamentally restructured.

Massive Investment in Power Infrastructure

The financial implications of this transition are substantial, requiring unprecedented capital allocation in the power sector. A report released by the International Energy Agency in September projects that annual global investment in electricity generation, battery storage, and grid infrastructure could reach $2.5 trillion by 2035. This figure represents a $1 trillion increase over the previous year, indicating a rapid acceleration in funding flows. Such investments are expected to spur both large-scale electric infrastructure projects and the emergence of new companies developing innovative electricity technologies.

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Strategic Diversification and New Resource Priorities

Beyond immediate energy security, these structural changes are influencing broader economic and geopolitical outcomes. Oil-exporting countries are actively pursuing economic diversification plans to reduce their reliance on hydrocarbon revenues. New trade partnerships are forming around investments in next-generation batteries and nuclear power, with nations deciding to build their own energy capacity rather than importing it. This strategy aims to safeguard energy supplies from disruptions while elevating the strategic importance of critical minerals needed for clean technology manufacturing.

Entering the Age of Electricity

Birol highlighted that while electricity grids still rely on fossil fuels to varying degrees, the overall system is cleaner than direct fossil fuel consumption. As renewable deployment continues, the grid will become even cleaner, further decoupling energy access from geopolitical conflicts over oil and gas. Two years ago, Birol predicted the onset of this era, but current data confirms that the transition is now a tangible reality. The world is no longer just moving toward electrification; it is already operating within its framework, fundamentally altering how societies produce, consume, and secure their energy.