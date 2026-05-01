If You Liked 'Should I Marry A Murderer,' Stream This Harrowing True Crime Series Next

Viewers captivated by the gripping Netflix series 'Should I Marry A Murderer' are being encouraged to watch 'Murder Case' on BBC iPlayer, a similarly compelling true crime docuseries offering a unique perspective on Scottish murder investigations.

True crime enthusiasts currently captivated by Netflix 's ' Should I Marry A Murderer ,' which currently dominates the platform's most-watched list, are being directed towards another compelling docuseries: ' Murder Case .

' The Netflix series, a three-part exploration of a cyclist's mysterious disappearance and the subsequent revelations, has left viewers emotionally invested and seeking further details. 'Should I Marry A Murderer' centers around Caroline, a forensic pathologist who falls in love with a man who eventually confesses to a brutal killing. The series poses a harrowing question: does she remain loyal to the man she loves, or expose a terrible truth?

The emotional impact of this series is evident in viewer reactions, with many describing it as 'gut-wrenching.

' 'Murder Case,' produced by BBC Scotland, offers a unique perspective on complex and shocking murder investigations within Scotland. Unlike typical true crime documentaries, this ten-episode series provides unprecedented access to the inner workings of police investigations and the efforts of prosecutors to achieve justice. The series doesn't just recount the facts of the cases; it delves into the extraordinary dedication and challenges faced by those involved in solving them.

Notably, 'Murder Case' includes a two-part installment, 'The Vanishing Cyclist,' which revisits the same case featured in 'Should I Marry A Murderer' – the disappearance of Tony Parsons in the Scottish Highlands. However, it approaches the case from a different angle, offering viewers potentially new insights and details. This parallel exploration has propelled 'Murder Case' into the trending section of BBC iPlayer. The scope of 'Murder Case' extends beyond the Parsons case, encompassing at least six other investigations.

These include a cold case from 1998 involving a mother's mysterious disappearance, a brutal street attack resulting in a man's death, and the tragic killing of a young mother in her home. Viewers have consistently praised the series for its nuanced and respectful approach. One IMDB reviewer awarded it a perfect 10/10, describing it as 'heartbreaking and utterly absorbing,' and highlighting the series' focus on victims and their families, as well as the compassion and professionalism of the investigators.

Another viewer commended the series for its lack of sensationalism, stating it provides a 'more thorough view behind the curtains of investigations' and prioritizes 'sad truths and raw emotions' over entertainment value. The series is currently available for streaming on BBC iPlayer, while 'Should I Marry A Murderer' continues to draw audiences on Netflix.

For those looking to access Netflix, Sky is currently offering a free Netflix subscription with its new Sky Stream TV bundles, including the £15 Essential TV plan





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