Iggy Azalea's Son Granted Australian Citizenship Amid Social Media Debate Over Name and Artist's Nationality

Iggy Azalea announced her six-year-old son Onyx Orion Kelly is now an Australian citizen. The news sparked online discussions about the child's name, confusion over Azalea's own citizenship, and reminders of her recent return to Australia for holiday performances.

Iggy Azalea , the Australian rapper, announced on social media platform X that her six-year-old son, Onyx Orion Kelly , has been granted Australian citizenship. The announcement, posted on Thursday, included a photograph of the official citizenship certificate, which indicated the approval date as May 23.

Azalea, 36, shared the image with green and yellow heart emojis, colors often associated with Australia, expressing her pride in this personal milestone for her child. The news quickly sparked a wave of reactions across social media, with conversations branching into several distinct areas: the uniqueness of her son's name, clarifications about her own nationality, and recent sightings of the artist back on Australian soil. One major point of contention among followers was the name Onyx Orion Kelly.

Some critics immediately drew parallels to the Pokémon character Onyx, with comments such as 'Bro named her child after a Pokémon' and 'Really named your kid after a Pokémon huh? Grow up.

' Others expressed concerns about potential bullying, suggesting the unusual name would lead to a difficult school life for the child. In defense, another faction of fans argued that Onyx is a precious stone, a meaningful and culturally recognized term, not a pop-culture reference. This divide highlighted broader societal debates about naming traditions, personal expression versus perceived practicality, and the influence of celebrity culture on public discourse.

A separate but related thread of confusion emerged regarding Iggy Azalea's own citizenship status. Several users mistakenly believed the posted document was for Azalea herself, asking 'Wait weren't you Australian to begin with?

' and 'Weren't you born in Australia? ' Clarifications quickly followed, explaining that the document was specifically for her son and that Australian citizenship laws do not automatically grant citizenship to children born overseas to Australian citizen parents in the same manner as some other countries. This nuance underscored a general lack of awareness about nationality by descent laws.

The discussion also gently reminded people that Azalea, born Amethyst Amelia Kelly in Sydney, moved to the United States years ago to pursue her music career and has been based there since, though she remains an Australian citizen herself. Beyond the online debate, the news ties into Azalea's recent physical return to Australia. Over the Christmas and New Year's period, the Grammy-nominated artist was seen in Sydney.

A widely shared video from X showed her dancing energetically on stage at Darlinghurst venue Noir, where she hosted a pre-New Year's Eve party. Footage captured her smiling broadly while dancing to Beyoncé's 'Run The World (Girls)' alongside other partygoers. This appearance marked a joyful homecoming for the 'Fancy' hitmaker, who has spent extended periods living in America.

Her visible enjoyment during the Sydney celebration suggested a reconnection with her roots, making the citizenship news for her son even more symbolically significant as it formally ties his identity to her country of birth. In summary, the announcement served as a catalyst for multiple conversations: one about creative naming and parental choice, another about clarifying citizenship protocols, and a third about Azalea's personal life and her recent return to Australia.

While the social media reactions were at times harsh, they reflect the intense scrutiny public figures face regarding family decisions. The core substantive news remains that Iggy Azalea's son has become an Australian citizen, a fact she publicly shared, coinciding with her own recent visits back home





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iggy Azalea Australian Citizenship Onyx Orion Kelly Naming Debate Sydney Return

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Richard Gere Expresses Confidence in Son Homer's Acting Career Amid Rising Hollywood ProfileRichard Gere discusses his son Homer Gere's viral Euphoria appearance, upcoming projects with Ryan Murphy and Oliver Stone, and the elder Gere's thoughts on acting, identity, and supporting his son's path without pressure.

Read more »

Dad called son 'f****** crazy b******” during a 999 callThe pair had been watching a movie before the alleged attack took place

Read more »

Marjane Satrapi Always Defied ConventionRemembering the Persepolis author, who gave a voice to Iranians, with the help of Iggy Pop

Read more »

Australian Influencer Leah Jay Loses Newborn Daughter Rowe After Overcoming Open-Heart Surgery During PregnancyLeah Jay, an Australian influencer, announced the death of her newborn daughter Rowe shortly after birth. The tragedy follows her own near-fatal open-heart surgery earlier in the pregnancy, which was prompted by a strep infection and a mitral valve vegetation. The family, including partner Michael Ramsey and three-year-old son Reeves, is grieving, with an outpouring of support from the online community.

Read more »