Ightenhill Airbnb Party House Conflict With Residents

Wealthy residents of Ightenhill oppose the £6,000-a-night Airbnb party house, citing noise and traffic. Andrew Connolly faces planning objections from the parish council over disturbance caused by large groups.

Wealthy residents in the Lancashire village of Ightenhill are escalating their dispute with the operators of a luxury Airbnb property, claiming their quiet rural lives have been disrupted by frequent hen-do parties. The property, known as Hunters Oak Barn, charges up to £6,000 per night and attracts large groups of revelers to the secluded site, which was formerly a care home. This clash highlights the growing tension between commercial short-stay accommodations and the preservation of peaceful village character in the English countryside.

Property Details And Operational History

Hunters Oak Barn sits in the idyllic village of Ightenhill, which has a total population of just 1,900 people. The sprawling 30-bed retreat is marketed online as a hen party paradise and boasts amenities including an indoor heated pool, a jacuzzi, a cinema, and outdoor hot tubs overlooking the River Calder and Pendle Hill. The venue occupies a converted stone barn from the 1900s and features a private bar alongside a nightclub-style entertainment area designed for large social gatherings. The property has welcomed guests since February 2019, operating without prior planning permission for short-stay holiday use despite its commercial nature.

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Stakeholder Positions On Noise Disturbance

Andrew Connolly, a 64-year-old businessman and former owner of non-league Rossendale United FC, transformed the care home into the luxury rental. Agents acting on his behalf have insisted that the venue is not disturbing neighboring homes, despite widespread local opposition. However, residents have reported raucous partygoers knocking on doors late at night and using foul language. The Ightenhill Parish Council lodged formal complaints, citing increased noise and late-night activity that disrupts the otherwise peaceful character of the surrounding area. Neighbors also reported that guests approach nearby properties while waiting for transport, leading to significant disturbance.

Traffic Issues And Village Access Problems

Another major point of contention involves the logistical impact of large groups traveling to the site. Reports indicate that coaches and minibuses ferrying guests struggle to navigate the narrow country lane that provides access to the property. In some instances, these large vehicles have been forced to park further along the road, obstructing neighbors' driveways and blocking local access. The Ightenhill Parish Council warned that traffic on Park Lane frequently includes coaches, taxis, and service vehicles that often exceed the speed limit. This influx of vehicles has become a primary source of friction between the business operators and the long-term residents of the village.

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Planning Application And Official Objections

A retrospective planning application was submitted to Burnley Council to change the use of the building from a residential care home to short-stay holiday accommodation. The council planning report detailed specific objections raised by locals regarding the impact on the community. The report highlighted complaints about large groups congregating outside neighboring properties with luggage, which results in noise and disturbance. The official documentation noted that the venue's location to the north-west of Burnley makes it particularly sensitive to these types of disturbances due to its proximity to private residences.

Visitor Reviews Vs Local Community Impact

While local residents describe the situation as a nightmare, online reviews from visitors paint a very different picture of the experience. Guests have praised the venue for its perfect hen party weekends, with one reviewer noting that every single person in a group of 19 had an amazing time. Reviews highlight the luxury amenities, including afternoon tea, three-course meals, and spa treatments, which are available in packages starting from £210 per person. Promotional materials for the venue, which is surrounded by Green Belt countryside, promise a glittering escape where luxury meets laughter, attracting customers who value the unique rural setting despite the reported noise issues.