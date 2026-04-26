Ignoring Aches and Pains During Increased Activity Could Lead to Injury, Experts Warn

As Brits become more active with warmer weather, experts warn that ignoring muscle aches and pains can lead to serious injuries. Learn how to prevent injuries and manage pain with expert advice on warm-ups, rest, and appropriate therapies.

As the United Kingdom enjoys increasingly pleasant weather and extended daylight hours, a surge in physical activity is anticipated. However, health professionals are issuing a crucial warning: dismissing or ignoring minor aches and pains could escalate into more serious and debilitating injuries.

Physiotherapist and musculoskeletal specialist Clara Kervyn emphasizes that increased movement naturally leads to greater strain on the body. Working in collaboration with Deep Heat and Deep Freeze, she highlights the common occurrence of aches and soreness, ranging from tight hamstrings to painful knees, as people become more active during this time of year. Recent research conducted by Deep Heat and Deep Freeze reveals a concerning statistic: 42% of British adults have experienced an exercise-related injury.

Furthermore, a significant 67% report experiencing muscle pain, with the legs, knees, back, and feet being the most frequently affected areas. Muscular strains and sprains are also prevalent, reported by over half (55%) of those surveyed. Runners, in particular, are susceptible to injuries, with 41% of marathon or half-marathon participants reporting foot pain and 28% experiencing lower leg pain during training.

A particularly worrying trend is the tendency for 54% of individuals to mask their physical pain, potentially allowing minor issues to develop into full-blown injuries if left unaddressed. However, proactive measures can be taken to care for joints and muscles, preventing pain from hindering an active lifestyle. To mitigate the risk of injury and effectively manage pain, experts recommend a four-pronged approach. Firstly, prioritizing appropriate equipment is essential.

Clara Kervyn stresses the importance of wearing correctly fitted footwear tailored to the specific activity. Well-fitted running shoes, for example, significantly enhance comfort and reduce injury risk during running. Similarly, tennis shoes provide crucial support for foot movement on the court, while hard-soled trainers offer a stable platform for gym workouts. Secondly, incorporating a proper warm-up routine is vital.

Despite this, only 44% of people currently warm up before exercising. Warm-ups increase blood flow to muscles, preparing the body for movement and reducing the likelihood of injury. Utilizing heat therapy during warm-ups, such as with Deep Heat Muscle Massage Roll-on Lotion, can further enhance muscle looseness and preparedness. Heat increases blood flow, delivering oxygen and nutrients to aid muscle repair while simultaneously relaxing aching muscles.

Thirdly, adequate rest and recovery are paramount. Allowing the body time to repair and recover is crucial; neglecting rest can lead to detrimental consequences. Rest days can involve low-impact activities like yoga, stretching, swimming, walking, or Pilates, focusing on gentle movement that doesn’t overstress joints and muscles.

Finally, addressing flare-ups promptly with cooling therapies is recommended. While ice baths are popular, convenient alternatives like Deep Freeze Muscle Rescue Cold Spray provide instant, targeted cooling relief for minor aches and pains or flare-ups from previous injuries. Cooling therapies calm inflammation and reduce blood flow, effectively alleviating discomfort. Ignoring recovery time, despite 46% believing it is essential, can worsen injuries and prolong healing





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Injury Prevention Muscle Pain Exercise Warm-Up Rest Recovery Physiotherapy Deep Heat Deep Freeze

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