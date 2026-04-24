Iittala Celebrates 30 Years of Pokémon with Playful ‘Origo’ Tableware Collection

Iittala and Pokémon collaborate to reimagine the iconic ‘Origo’ tableware collection with Pikachu-inspired designs, blending nostalgia, pop culture, and timeless Finnish design. The collection launches in May 2026.

Iittala , the renowned Finnish design house, is celebrating a significant milestone – 30 years of Pokémon – with a unique and playful collaboration. This partnership reimagines one of Iittala ’s most iconic tableware collections, ‘Origo’, transforming it into a canvas for the beloved Pokémon character, Pikachu.

The ‘Origo’ collection, originally designed by Alfredo Häberli and launched in 1999, is a timeless classic known for its bold striped aesthetic. This design provides the perfect backdrop for the vibrant colours and imagery associated with Pikachu, creating a collection that is both nostalgic and contemporary. The reinterpretation features Pikachu-inspired colouring and illustrations, carefully integrated into the design to maintain a sense of sophistication and avoid feeling overly gimmicky.

This collaboration stems from a fascinating observation by Janni Vepsäläinen, Iittala’s creative director, who noted the seemingly unlikely yet compelling connection between the two brands. Both Iittala’s ‘Origo’ and Pokémon emerged in the late 1990s, creating a shared origin point that sparked the idea for this partnership. Vepsäläinen describes the collaboration as a rediscovery of this shared history, resulting in a collection that feels both surprising and immediately familiar.

She emphasizes the joy and playfulness inherent in the design, while remaining true to Iittala’s core values of clarity, restraint, and enduring quality. The collection isn’t simply about leveraging pop culture; it’s about finding a harmonious blend between Iittala’s design philosophy and the enduring appeal of Pokémon. It’s a testament to how seemingly disparate worlds can converge to create something truly special and resonant.

The design team has meticulously considered every detail, ensuring that the Pikachu elements complement the ‘Origo’ aesthetic rather than overshadowing it. The Iittala × Pokémon collection is positioned at the intersection of collectability, pop culture, and everyday usability. It’s designed to be more than just a collector’s item; it’s intended to be used and enjoyed as part of daily life. The tableware is playful yet considered, offering a unique and charming addition to any kitchen.

The collection’s launch is scheduled for May 1st, 2026, and will be available in Finland and Japan through select Iittala stores. This collaboration represents a bold and innovative step for Iittala, demonstrating its willingness to embrace new ideas and connect with a wider audience. It also highlights the enduring power of Pokémon as a cultural icon, capable of transcending generations and appealing to diverse demographics.

The partnership is a celebration of both brands’ legacies and a glimpse into a future where design and pop culture continue to intertwine in exciting and unexpected ways. Beyond the tableware itself, the collaboration speaks to a broader trend of brands seeking to tap into nostalgia and create experiences that resonate with consumers on an emotional level. The Iittala × Pokémon collection is poised to become a highly sought-after item, appealing to both dedicated Pokémon fans and design enthusiasts alike.

It’s a testament to the power of collaboration and the enduring appeal of well-designed, thoughtfully crafted products





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