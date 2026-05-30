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IKEA launches a grow‑with‑you children's stool that promises years of use

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IKEA launches a grow‑with‑you children's stool that promises years of use
IKEAChildren's FurnitureAdjustable Stool
📆5/30/2026 6:08 PM
📰Netmums
113 sec. here / 8 min. at publisher
📊News: 65% · Publisher: 63%

The new IKEA PS 2026 stool, made from solid birch and adjustable to three height levels, is designed to last through multiple childhood stages, serving as a seat, desk, and side table while resisting spills and wear.

IKEA has introduced a new line of children's furniture called the PS 2026 Collection, and its centerpiece is a stool that adapts as a child grows.

Priced at £60, the PS 2026 stool is built from solid birch and features a simple wooden silhouette that can be set to three different height levels. Parents can lower the seat for a toddler, raise it for a school‑age child, and even use the highest setting as a small chair for older kids.

This adjustability means the piece can stay useful for several years, eliminating the need to replace a single‑purpose stool every time a child reaches a new developmental stage. The birch wood is left with its natural grain, giving each stool a unique pattern and a handcrafted feel that distinguishes it from mass‑produced alternatives. Beyond height flexibility, the design is meant to serve multiple functions in a busy household.

When not needed as a seat, the stool can be parked next to the dining table and act as a side table for drinks or snacks. It also works as a stable platform for drawing, homework, or crafting, making it a versatile addition to any family room or kitchen. The stool's clear protective coating helps repel spills, stains, and everyday wear, which is essential for a piece that will weather the inevitable messes of childhood.

IKEA recommends tightening the assembly screws weekly for the first two weeks and then checking them periodically, a simple maintenance step that helps keep the stool stable over the long term. Durability was a key focus in the engineering of the PS 2026 stool. Children tend to test furniture by climbing, dragging, and dropping objects, so the solid birch core provides a strong foundation while a multi‑layered finish adds resistance to scratches and impacts.

The product's longevity aligns with a broader trend toward sustainable, cost‑effective home solutions that grow with the family rather than being discarded after a short lifespan. By offering a piece that adapts to a child's changing height, supports a variety of everyday activities, and maintains its appearance through heavy use, IKEA aims to solve a common pain point for parents: the constant cycle of buying and throwing away juvenile furniture.

The PS 2026 stool exemplifies how a straightforward, well‑thought‑out design can make a noticeable difference in the everyday rhythm of family life

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IKEA Children's Furniture Adjustable Stool Sustainable Home Family Living

 

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