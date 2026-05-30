IKEA launches a grow‑with‑you children's stool that promises years of use

The new IKEA PS 2026 stool, made from solid birch and adjustable to three height levels, is designed to last through multiple childhood stages, serving as a seat, desk, and side table while resisting spills and wear.

IKEA has introduced a new line of children's furniture called the PS 2026 Collection, and its centerpiece is a stool that adapts as a child grows.

Priced at £60, the PS 2026 stool is built from solid birch and features a simple wooden silhouette that can be set to three different height levels. Parents can lower the seat for a toddler, raise it for a school‑age child, and even use the highest setting as a small chair for older kids.

This adjustability means the piece can stay useful for several years, eliminating the need to replace a single‑purpose stool every time a child reaches a new developmental stage. The birch wood is left with its natural grain, giving each stool a unique pattern and a handcrafted feel that distinguishes it from mass‑produced alternatives. Beyond height flexibility, the design is meant to serve multiple functions in a busy household.

When not needed as a seat, the stool can be parked next to the dining table and act as a side table for drinks or snacks. It also works as a stable platform for drawing, homework, or crafting, making it a versatile addition to any family room or kitchen. The stool's clear protective coating helps repel spills, stains, and everyday wear, which is essential for a piece that will weather the inevitable messes of childhood.

IKEA recommends tightening the assembly screws weekly for the first two weeks and then checking them periodically, a simple maintenance step that helps keep the stool stable over the long term. Durability was a key focus in the engineering of the PS 2026 stool. Children tend to test furniture by climbing, dragging, and dropping objects, so the solid birch core provides a strong foundation while a multi‑layered finish adds resistance to scratches and impacts.

The product's longevity aligns with a broader trend toward sustainable, cost‑effective home solutions that grow with the family rather than being discarded after a short lifespan. By offering a piece that adapts to a child's changing height, supports a variety of everyday activities, and maintains its appearance through heavy use, IKEA aims to solve a common pain point for parents: the constant cycle of buying and throwing away juvenile furniture.

The PS 2026 stool exemplifies how a straightforward, well‑thought‑out design can make a noticeable difference in the everyday rhythm of family life





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IKEA Children's Furniture Adjustable Stool Sustainable Home Family Living

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