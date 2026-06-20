Ilfracombe Plagued by Rise in Antisocial Behaviour and Crime

Ilfracombe, a seaside town in north Devon, is experiencing a rise in antisocial behaviour, thefts, and violent crimes, leaving residents feeling unsafe and the local economy suffering.

Ilfracombe , a seaside town in north Devon, has been plagued by a rise in antisocial behaviour , thefts, and violent crimes . The town's main street is often thick with the smell of marijuana, and many residents report seeing people passed out on park benches or engaged in open drug use.

Clifford Garlick, a local who has been involved in several crimes, is a notable example. He has been known to rob the Co-op, smash in windows, and steal from local businesses. The town council has written to the police commissioner expressing concern over the lack of police response to recent incidents and begging for more support.

Locals feel that the town is no longer safe, and many have reported seeing people shoplifting, drinking, and engaging in other forms of antisocial behaviour. The town's economy is also suffering, with several businesses forced to close due to the rise in crime. Residents are calling for more support from the police and local authorities to address the issue





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Ilfracombe North Devon Antisocial Behaviour Thefts Violent Crimes

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