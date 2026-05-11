Illegal and Dangerous E-bikes Pose Safety Concerns

The report highlights illegal and potentially dangerous e-Bikes, highlighting concerns over public safety, road safety and illegal use of crucial equipment such as helmets and cycle tests. It also covers the risk of explosive batteries and the problems posed by illegal modifications.

Amazon delivery man Babak Fordaliah, 34, sits on the floor, head in hands, after being busted for driving an illegal and potentially dangerous electric bicycle.

The e-bike, which has a motor that should cut out when it reaches 15.5mph, has been doctored and can now go much faster – just like tens of thousands of others causing mayhem on Britain’s roads.

‘This could easily reach 30mph, maybe 40mph,’ says PC Sibyl Beaumont, from the City of London Police’s Cycle Team, who has flagged down Mr Fordaliah outside Liverpool Street Station in London. ‘The fastest one I ever seized was capable of doing 73mph. People are buying legal e-bikes and then adapting them to be more powerful and go faster.

Then they’ve got this Frankenstein’s monster of a motorbike with no number plate and without having taken a motorcycle test, bought insurance, paid road tax or often even worn a helmet... Fire brigades up and down the country have reported hundreds of fires and about a dozen deaths caused by cheap imported batteries bursting into flames while they are charging. These bikes have become a menace in communities across Britain.

Their speed and lack of traceability make them the perfect accessory in robbery, phone theft and drug dealing. MP Julie Minns, who wants to ban their sale and supply, explains that illegal e-bikes are an unregistered, untaxed monstrous motorbike without MOTs, causing havoc and danger to road users and posing a threat to public safety.

There are no nationally collated records for illegal e-bike crimes and accidents, but anecdotal evidence suggests a significant rise in e-bike crimes during robberies, robberies, and road traffic offences





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