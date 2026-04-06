Illegal Rave in Dorset Dispersed by Police, Leading to Arrests and Violence

Police shut down an illegal rave in East Lulworth, Dorset, after clashes with attendees. Ten arrests were made, and officers faced hostility while attempting to disperse the event and seize equipment. The event, attended by around 2,000 people, caused significant disruption to the local community and resulted in complaints from residents.

Police intervened to shut down an illegal 24-hour rave in East Lulworth , Dorset , leading to clashes with attendees and ten arrests. The event, dubbed EggTek, drew approximately 2,000 people to a field near a British Army base. The rave, which began late Saturday night, featured loud trance music that reportedly disturbed residents up to five miles away.

Officers faced a hostile crowd, with missiles thrown at them, and one officer was assaulted as they attempted to disperse the event and seize audio equipment. The police presence included officers from multiple forces, demonstrating a coordinated response to the unauthorized gathering. Social media footage captured the scene, including images of ravers pushing against riot police shields and inhaling nitrous oxide from balloons while dancing to the loud music. Dorset Police confirmed that they seized equipment under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, emphasizing the illegal nature of the event and the significant disruption it caused to the local community. The police spokesperson highlighted the unacceptable violence directed towards officers and the commitment to ensuring the safety of everyone involved. Local residents expressed their relief and gratitude to the police for ending the rave. One resident noted the damage caused by the ravers to the site and the disruption to local roads, potentially hindering emergency services. Concerns were also raised about the distress caused to livestock and the financial burden of the cleanup. The village of East Lulworth has a history of hosting illegal raves during bank holiday weekends, making this incident a recurring problem for the area. Residents from nearby villages, like Stoborough, reported being woken up by the loud music, emphasizing the impact of the rave on the broader community. The events were a nuisance and an annoyance and affected many who live around. Another resident, Jennifer Hyde, expressed frustration at the lack of consideration shown by the event organizers and participants, describing the music as a headache and questioning the pleasure derived from such events. The police's swift action brought the event to an end and ensured community safety.\ The event included the use of hippy crack and its disruption to the community led to complaints from residents. The local residents were angry due to the disruption and the damage caused to the locality. The local police had the situation under control with assistance from officers from other regions. The local authorities ensured the end of the events and seized the equipment involved in the raves. The actions of the police were commended by the local population and praised for the actions taken. The raves are illegal events and cause disruption to local communities. The police stated that violence against officers will not be tolerated





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Rave Illegal Police Dorset Arrests Violence East Lulworth Eggtek Music Disruption

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