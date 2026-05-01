Illegal Streaming Gang Ordered to Repay £3.75m Profits

Five members of the Flawless TV gang, convicted of illegally streaming Premier League games, have been ordered to forfeit £3.75 million in profits. Mark Gould, the ringleader, must repay £2.35m or face an additional 10 years in prison.

A significant blow has been dealt to illegal streaming operations in the United Kingdom, as five individuals connected to the Flawless TV service have been compelled by Derby Crown Court to relinquish profits totaling £3.75 million.

This follows their initial convictions in May 2023 for unlawfully broadcasting Premier League football matches. The operation, spearheaded by Mark Gould, who was identified by the judge as the central figure, was a substantial enterprise, catering to over 50,000 customers and resellers while employing approximately 30 individuals. Between 2016 and 2021, Flawless TV generated revenues exceeding £7 million, demonstrating the scale and profitability of the illicit activity.

Mark Gould, already serving an 11-year prison sentence, now faces the prospect of an additional 10 years behind bars if he fails to return £2.35 million within the next three months. The court has also issued confiscation orders against the remaining four defendants, demanding a collective repayment of over £1.4 million under similar threat of extended imprisonment.

This £3.75 million recovery represents the second-largest sum ever ordered against operators of illegal streaming services in the UK, highlighting the increasing severity with which authorities are addressing intellectual property theft. The recovered funds will be strategically allocated, with 50% directed to the Treasury and the remaining 50% distributed among the entities involved in the prosecution. This includes the courts themselves, the prosecuting authority responsible for building the case, and the financial investigators who traced the illicit funds.

The entire legal process, from the initial sentencing to these recent confiscation proceedings, was notably initiated by a private prosecution brought forth by the Premier League. This demonstrates the league’s proactive stance in protecting its broadcasting rights and combating piracy. The Premier League received crucial support from Hammersmith & Fulham Council's Trading Standards team and FACT, the intellectual property protection organization, underscoring the collaborative effort required to tackle such complex criminal enterprises.

The case serves as a stark warning to others involved in similar activities, emphasizing that the financial gains derived from illegal streaming will not go unpunished. The Premier League’s willingness to pursue private prosecutions signals a commitment to aggressively defend its intellectual property and deter future infringements. The successful outcome of this case is expected to encourage further action against those who profit from unauthorized broadcasting.

The Premier League has expressed strong satisfaction with the court’s decision, viewing it as a validation of its efforts to bring perpetrators of illegal streaming to justice. Stefan Sergot, Premier League director of legal enforcement, stated that the confiscation proceedings clearly demonstrate the league’s determination to prevent criminals from benefiting from their illegal activities. He emphasized that the sentences and the confiscated funds reflect the seriousness and extent of the crimes committed.

Doug Love, Principal Trading Standards Investigator at Hammersmith & Fulham Council, echoed this sentiment, warning potential offenders that the substantial prison sentences and confiscation orders in this case should serve as a powerful deterrent. The case is particularly noteworthy due to the private prosecution model employed by the Premier League, which allowed them to directly pursue legal action against the individuals involved. This approach bypasses some of the limitations associated with relying solely on public prosecution services.

The success of this strategy could pave the way for similar actions in the future, empowering rights holders to take a more active role in protecting their intellectual property. The implications of this case extend beyond the Premier League, sending a clear message to all those involved in the illegal distribution of copyrighted content that they will be held accountable for their actions.

The focus on asset recovery is also significant, as it ensures that the profits of crime are not retained by the criminals but are instead returned to the public purse and used to support the institutions involved in law enforcement





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Premier League Illegal Streaming Flawless TV Confiscation Order Copyright Infringement Private Prosecution

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