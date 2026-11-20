A 34-year-old Illinois man named Captain America faces first-degree murder charges for the death of Khanh Dinh. This legal case coincides with the release of Avengers Doomsday.

A 34-year-old Illinois resident bearing the unusual name Captain America has been formally charged with first-degree murder following the death of 63-year-old Khanh Dinh. The legal proceedings against the suspect unfold just weeks before the December release of the Marvel film Avengers: Doomsday, which features actor Chris Evans returning to portray the iconic superhero Steve Rogers.

Murder Charge Details and Victim

Peoria County prosecutors announced on Monday that the suspect, identified as Captain America, faces a first-degree murder charge related to the death of Khanh Dinh. Police discovered the victim's lifeless body inside his home located on the 2700 block of North Sheridan Road in Peoria on Friday evening. Officers had conducted a welfare check at the property after concerns were raised regarding the resident.

Also read Man named Captain America charged with murder after handing woman chilling note

The Note and Hijacking Allegations

The investigation began in neighboring Tazewell County after a woman dating Dinh gave the suspect a ride. During the journey, America allegedly handed the woman a handwritten note stating that her boyfriend was dead and then demanded all of her money. The woman managed to escape the vehicle and subsequently contacted law enforcement, leading to the suspect's arrest.

Legal Charges and Detention Status

Beyond the murder charge, Captain America faces additional serious allegations in Tazewell County Circuit Court in Pekin. He is charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated unlawful restraint, and armed robbery. Authorities secured a warrant for his detention while these cases are processed, and he is currently held at the Tazewell County Jail.

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Autopsy Findings and Next Steps

An autopsy conducted on Khanh Dinh revealed that the 63-year-old victim suffered blunt-force trauma injuries, according to the Peoria County State's Attorney's Office. The initial appearance for the murder charge in Peoria County is scheduled to take place as early as Tuesday. Investigators continue to work on establishing the precise sequence of events that led to the killing.

Marvel Connection and Public Interest

The suspect's extraordinary name has drawn significant public attention, particularly given the upcoming December 18 release of Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel fans have eagerly awaited the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, who appeared to pass the mantle at the end of Avengers: Endgame in 2019. While the fictional hero is celebrated, the Illinois man faces serious legal consequences in a real-world court of law.