75-year-old former porn star and ex-MP Ilona Staller re-enters politics to challenge incumbent Mayor Roberto Gualtieri in Rome with plans to protect wild boar populations and improve infrastructure.

Ilona Staller, widely recognized by her stage name La Cicciolina, has officially launched her campaign for mayor of Rome. The 75-year-old Hungarian-born former Playboy model and actress is seeking to overturn the current administration in the Italian capital. She stated her intent to make the city 'more sexy' while addressing critical municipal issues such as potholes and public safety.

La Cicciolina Platform Protects Wild Boar Population

La Cicciolina has centered part of her platform on animal welfare, specifically opposing the culling of Rome's wild boar population. She argued that authorities should let nature take care of itself rather than shooting the animals. The candidate pointed to a recent sighting of a female boar crossing Via Cassia with six piglets as evidence that these creatures can coexist safely with city traffic. She accused the current administration of being too quick to authorize lethal control measures for the growing wild boar numbers.

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Conflict With Incumbent Mayor Roberto Gualtieri

The campaign has already sparked a direct political clash with incumbent Mayor Roberto Gualtieri. La Cicciolina has criticized Gualtieri for cutting down too many trees across the city. In response, Mayor Gualtieri has defended his tree management strategy by stating that many felled trees had reached the end of their natural lives. He emphasized that his administration is simultaneously launching a campaign to plant thousands of new saplings to replace them. The incumbent has received praise for restoring monuments and sprucing up piazzas using post-Covid recovery funds from the European Union.

Infrastructure Repairs and Public Safety Demands

Beyond environmental concerns, La Cicciolina has promised to tackle Rome's deteriorating infrastructure. She specifically pledged to repair the city's widespread pothole problem and fix poorly built structures. Public safety also remains a key priority for her campaign. The candidate called for increased police presence on the streets to improve security for residents and tourists. This focus on law enforcement follows a personal incident where La Cicciolina reported a suitcase stolen at Rome's main railway station.

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Historical Political Career and Radical Party Service

La Cicciolina is not a stranger to political office. She previously served as a Member of Parliament in Italy between 1987 and 1992 with the Radical Party. During her tenure, she introduced legislation focused on sexual freedom, including proposals to establish 'love parks' and legalize prostitution. She also advocated for same-sex marriage and the medicinal use of cannabis. Her political career has been marked by provocative stunts, such as her famous live television appearance where she bared her breasts, which brought her to national fame in Italy.

Legacy of Controversy and Future Campaign Steps

Her political history includes various failed attempts to re-enter parliament, including bids in 2002 for the Hungarian Parliament and 2013 for Rome's city council. She also briefly launched a movement in 2020 to protest cuts to parliamentary pensions. The mayoral contest is scheduled to take place in the spring. La Cicciolina continues to leverage her unique celebrity status to draw attention to her policy proposals, aiming to distinguish her campaign from traditional political figures through her unconventional background and bold policy statements.