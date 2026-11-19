Wiltshire Police have reissued an appeal to identify a seventh man connected to the serial rape of Joanne Young. Five other men, including her ex-husband, have been convicted.

Detectives are continuing their search to identify a seventh suspect wanted in connection with the alleged sex offences against rape victim Joanne Young, 49, who was violated in her own bed in Swindon, Wiltshire, by multiple strangers her ex-husband had plucked from the internet.

Police Release Images Of Suspect

Police released five images of a bald man taken between April and May 2022 following the guilty pleas of former Tory councillor Philip Young. The force described the suspect as a man of a large overweight build, hairy, with scarring on the back of his head, prominent or distinctive lips, short or shaved hair, and a distinctive tattoo on the left side of his chest.

Also read Joanne Young Calls for Consent Law Change After Rapist Husband and Accomplices Convicted

Police said the alleged offences are believed to have taken place in Swindon, but it is unclear whether the suspect lives locally or whether he travelled from further afield. Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Geoff Smith said: This is a significant investigation in which several suspects have appeared in court charged with various serious sexual offences. This man remains unknown and we remain really keen to identify and speak with him in connection with the case.

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He added: I appreciate that these are graphic images and that they may be distressing or triggering to some people, however it is really important that we identify him and for that we need your help. We don't know whether he lives in Swindon or outside the county, which is why we're asking that this is shared as widely as possible to assist our bid to identify him.

This appeal has once again been made with the pre-sight and support of the victim, Joanne Young, who has waived her right to anonymity. The case is heavily paralleled to the Gisèle Pelicot rape trial in France. Depraved business consultant Philip Young invited men into his family home where they abused his wife as she lay heavily drugged. He often ushered the men, whom he found on apps like Grindr, Craigslist and Fab Swingers, while their young children slept nearby.

Philip Young Pleads Guilty To Sex Offences

Philip Young, 50, admitted to more than 50 sex offences against his ex-wife during a hearing at Winchester Crown Court on Friday, including drugging and raping her over a 13-year period. Four other men he invited into their home denied assaulting her. Richard Wilkins, 62, was found guilty of rape and sexual assault by penetration. Connor Sanderson-Doyle, 32, was found guilty of sexual assault and sexual touching.

Norman Macksoni, 48, was found guilty of rape. Mohammed Hassan, 38, was found guilty of sexual assault. All were convicted of assaulting Ms Young alongside her ex-husband between 2016 and 2023 on separate occasions. A sixth defendant, 47-year-old Dean Hamilton, of Somerset, pleaded guilty to one charge of rape, two of sexual assault and one charge of assault by penetration in February at an earlier court hearing.

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All were denied bail. At trial, all the men accepted Ms Young had not consented to the encounters, but claimed they had been deceived by Young at the time into believing she had. Speaking outside court on Thursday afternoon, Ms Young said the ordeal cost me my life as I knew it, saying: The person I trusted most in the world betrayed me in the most horrific way.

Joanne Young Welcomes Court Verdict

She said: The guilty result today is a relief and it's a relief not just for me and my family but a relief for what this means for other women in the future. It means that those who find themselves facing what I have are more likely to come forward and more likely to have faith in the criminal justice system.

More broadly, for women and girls who have been abused by men, it sends the message that you can be believed and understood. This case is the first of its kind in Britain. The force urged anyone who recognises the man to email DC Rogers at 2651@wiltshire.police.uk and quote reference number 54240080286, or anonymously leave information with Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.