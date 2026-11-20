Protesters disrupted Imam Sajid R. Bhuiya's prayer at a Bartow City Commission meeting. Police removed disruptors, allowing the prayer to proceed amidst claims of religious conflict.

Protesters disrupted the scheduled opening invocation by Imam Sajid R. Bhuiya at the Bartow City Commission meeting held on Monday, November 16. The incident occurred while Bhuiya, representing the Masjid Al-Nur Mosque, was preparing to deliver the prayer at the local government gathering in Florida. A group of demonstrators interrupted the proceedings by reciting the Lord's Prayer and shouting patriotic chants such as USA. The disturbance highlighted a clash between the city's established traditions and opposing views on religious representation in public forums.

Protesters Disrupt Religious Invocation in Bartow

The core event involved a direct interruption of the city council session by a crowd estimated at 100 individuals. Robert Goodman, the southeast regional director of the conservative activist group Citizens Defending Freedom, organized the attendance of these protesters. Goodman stated that news of Imam Sajid R. Bhuiya's scheduled appearance circulated on social media over the preceding weekend. He explained that his organization joined other groups to ensure Christian voices were heard regarding matters affecting community freedoms. The demonstration began as Bhuiya attempted to start the official business of the city commission with a religious invocation.

Also read Cornwall Council Approves Multimillion-Pound Falmouth Docks Redevelopment

Activist Claims Quran Conflicts With Human Rights

Robert Goodman articulated specific theological objections to justify the protest against Imam Sajid R. Bhuiya. He told Fox News that Citizens Defending Freedom believes Christian perspectives deserve priority in civic discussions. Goodman explicitly criticized Islamic teachings, claiming the Quran supports forced submission and permits men to strike their wives. He argued that these interpretations fundamentally conflict with equality, human rights, and America's founding principles. The activist group maintained they had a right to challenge teachings they believed undermined human dignity and religious liberty, positioning their actions as a defense of constitutional values.

Police Remove Disruptors After Offensive Comments

Law enforcement intervened as the situation escalated during the Bartow City Commission meeting. Video footage from the official livestream captured protesters making offensive comments, including directing individuals to return to their home country. Robert Goodman later distanced his organization from these specific remarks, stating they did not represent Citizens Defending Freedom. He emphasized that Christians should speak with respect rather than using insults, noting that only two or three individuals made the disrespectful statements. Police eventually escorted the entire group out of the meeting room to restore order. No arrests were reported following the removal of the demonstrators from the facility.

Advertisement

Imam Prays For Unity Amidst Political Controversy

After the crowd was cleared, Imam Sajid R. Bhuiya proceeded to deliver his prayer without further interruption. He quoted passages from the Quran that he said encouraged unity and respect among diverse groups. Bhuiya stated that differences in background, culture, and faith should not prevent people from treating one another with dignity. His calm response contrasted with the earlier hostility from the protesters. The city commissioners remained seated throughout the security breach, allowing the police to handle the situation before the religious leader resumed his duties. The prayer concluded the segment of the meeting that had been disrupted.

City Defends Tradition Of Interfaith Invocations

The city of Bartow released a formal statement defending the invitation extended to Imam Sajid R. Bhuiya. Officials explained that residents from the city and other areas attempted to stop the imam from speaking and hindered the mayor from continuing the meeting. The city noted that opening meetings with a prayer is a long-standing tradition, though historically these prayers followed Christian customs. Leaders clarified that people from all religions are welcome to give the invocation, a practice consistent with the US Constitution. They called on residents and religious leaders to help keep Bartow welcoming to everyone who lives and works in the community.