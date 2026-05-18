IMF warns of deepening economic woes in UK amid Labour leadership battle

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned of deepening economic growth woes in the UK amid a Labour leadership battle, citing domestic uncertainty and the pending battle for Number 10 as factors. The IMF also highlighted trade-offs in the coming decades, such as curtailing the triple lock to help pay for increased defence spending.

BRITAIN faces deepening economic growth woes amid the " domestic uncertainty " ahead of a Labour leadership battle, leading experts say. The International Monetary Fund says the pending battle for Number 10 is poised to add to the current volatile global environment following the Middle East crisis.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham poised to make a bid for Number 10 – but has to win by-election in Makerfield first. They also point to trade-offs in the coming decades such as curtailing the triple lock to help pay for increased defence spending. The organisation delivered its verdict after carrying out a health check on the state of the UK economy following the Middle East conflict and energy price shock.

The Washington DC-based body say that any upheaval could hold back "consumption and investment decisions" in a further blow. In its concluding statement on risks to growth, the IMF says: "Domestic uncertainty could also add to the already volatile global environment, holding back consumption and investment decisions.

"Labour’s dismal local election results has put Sir Keir Starmer under huge pressure to stand down. Rival Andy Burnham is standing in the Makerfield by-election and could be back in Parliament next month with ex-Cabinet Minister Wes Streeting also committed to running. The IMF also say that any future leader could see their scope for raising revenue through tax becoming limited unless the tax system undergoes fundamental reform.

They also point to other expenditure being freed up through replacing the state-pension triple lock with payments to the elderly being indexed to the cost of living. Moment idiot tourist dives into Trevi Fountain & earns himself a £436 fine. The report said: "The scale of rising spending pressures and limited tax space imply that a growing share of the adjustment will likely need to come from expenditure restraint in the longer term.

" The international body has nudged up its growth forecast for this year from 0.8 per cent to 1 per cent following encouraging growth figures for the first few months of this year. Figures show that by 2030, the tax burden in Britain will hit a post-war high of 38.5 per cent. Luc Eyraud, IMF economist said: "First, in a more shock-prone world, there is a premium on policy predictability and on measures that strengthen confidence and resilience.

"Second, limited fiscal space, rising spending pressures, and the sensitivity of financing conditions to the fiscal outlook mean that choices involve difficult trade-offs across competing public priorities. "Third, stronger improvements in living standards hinge on raising productivity through structural reforms in areas such as skills, investment, innovation, and the business environment—these take time to deliver; so, implementation should be sustained.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: "The IMF upgrading its growth forecasts and backing our fiscal strategy is yet more proof that this Government has the right economic plan.





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IMF UK Economy Labour Leadership Battle Domestic Uncertainty Middle East Crisis Trade-Offs Defence Spending Triple Lock Tax System Tax Burden Chancellor Rachel Reeves Luc Eyraud Growth Forecasts Fiscal Strategy Post-War High Skills Investment Innovation Business Environment

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