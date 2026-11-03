Immigration Consultation Data Reveals Visa Holder Dominance Over British Citizens

Official Home Office figures show 73 percent of respondents supporting indefinite leave to remain changes were visa holders, triggering political backlash and a policy U-turn by Shabana Mahmood.

Official data released by the Home Office confirms that fewer than one in five respondents to a recent consultation on stricter immigration rules were British citizens. The survey, designed to shape Labour party policy regarding indefinite leave to remain, attracted more than 200,000 submissions. An astonishing 73 percent of these respondents were current visa holders who expressed opposition to tightening the rules for permanent residency.

The statistics reveal a significant skew in participation, with the majority of voices coming from individuals with a direct stake in maintaining current visa statuses. The Home Office acknowledged that even the 18 percent of respondents who were British citizens may have included spouses or family members of visa holders, further diluting the representation of the general public in the feedback.

Also read Labour Government Expected to Weaken Tough Immigration Rules Amidst Internal Power Struggle

Political Fallout And Conservative Criticism

Chris Philp, the Shadow Home Secretary, responded sharply to the findings, stating that it was unsurprising migrants with a vested interest in weakening proposed crackdowns advocated for laxer rules. He described the situation as a failure of political leadership, noting that the only shocking aspect was that Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood appeared to have reversed her position despite the nature of the consultation.

Philp argued that the consultation process was effectively hijacked by the very demographic the policy aimed to regulate. He claimed that Mahmood rolled over to pressure from the respondents, a move he linked directly to requests from Angela Rayner and the immigrant community that participated in the survey. This political standoff highlights the deep divisions within the government on how to manage migration flows.

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Ethnic Demographics Of The Respondents

Beyond citizenship status, the consultation results showed a high proportion of ethnic minority respondents compared to the general population. Fifty-one percent of participants identified as Asian or British Asian, while 19 percent identified as White. Twelve percent were Black or Black British, and three percent identified as mixed or multiple ethnic groups, according to Home Office figures.

These demographic details provide context for the political reaction, suggesting that the consultation resonated most strongly with specific communities within the migrant population. The Centre for Migration Control think tank used these figures to argue that the current immigration policy is being decided by those who are not even citizens of the country, questioning the democratic legitimacy of the resulting policy shifts.

Policy U-Turn And Financial Implications

The political pressure has led to a significant U-turn by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood on the proposed changes to indefinite leave to remain. This policy, which grants the right to live in the UK indefinitely, is now set to remain more accessible to low-skill care workers and other visa holders. The reversal allows hundreds of thousands of individuals to stay in the country permanently and access full benefits.

Chris Philp highlighted the economic cost of this decision, citing an admission by Mahmood that the change would cost the taxpayer £10 billion. Despite this substantial financial burden and warnings about potential fraud among low-skill workers, the government proceeded with the reversal. The move effectively grants citizenship entitlements to many who previously faced stricter hurdles for permanent settlement.

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Impact On Future Immigration Controls

The outcome of this consultation signals a retreat from the Conservative party proposals for tougher immigration rules and sets a new precedent for Labour party governance on migration. The dominance of visa holders in the feedback loop has influenced the final policy direction, prioritizing the retention of migrant labor over stricter border controls.

As the new policy takes effect, the distinction between temporary visa holders and permanent residents will blur for many in the care and service sectors. The controversy surrounding the consultation will likely continue to influence public debate on how immigration policies are formed and whose voices are considered in shaping the nation's borders.