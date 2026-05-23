Impact of Everyday Drinks on Health and the Power of Matcha Tea

Global physician, scientist, speaker, and two-time New York Times bestselling author, Dr William Li, discussed the impact everyday drinks can have on health. He explained that coffee, tea, and water are among the most widely consumed beverages worldwide. At the beginning of the episode, he explained that our genetics are not the "main thing" that determine whether or not we get cancer and that these drinks can significantly help to reduce our risk. Tea has catechins and coffee has chlorogenic acid, which have been linked to health benefits.

Dr William Li discussed the impact of everyday drinks on health on the Zoe podcast. Coffee , tea, and water are among the most widely consumed beverages worldwide.

The findings for caffeine fans are encouraging as coffee and tea contain polyphenols that amplify the bodies cancer-fighting response. Tea has catechins, which cut off the blood supply to cancer, lowers inflammation, and boosts the immune system. Coffee has chlorogenic acid, which lowers inflammation and other compounds. Tea can feed the gut microbiome, which could hold the key to cancer.

Jonathan Wolf, Zoe cofounder and CEO, is a very keen tea drinker and asked if there is a particular sort of tea. The answer is yes, and the drink is quite trendy. Matcha is the particular sort of tea that provides the full strength of cancer-fighting health defense activating ability





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Coffee Tea Health Cancer Genetics Caffeine Anti-Cancer Benefits Gut Microbiome Maté Tea

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