Improve Rusty Patio Surfaces

Tips for restoring rusty patio or step surfaces, ensuring a polished finish with shed or fence paint.

NEWS TEXT: To spruce up a rusty patio or step, sand it with a light touch and apply fresh coat of shed or fence paint.

Remove rust with a wire brush and protect the surface with Ronseal garden paint, which is usually £11.99 but currently discounted to £8.99 on robertdyas.co.uk. For DIY seating, consider making pallet furniture from the bargain range at B&M, such as the Vancouver parasol for £10. Argos.co.uk also offers 20 per cent off a selected range when you use the code GREEN20 at checkout. Get 30 per cent cashback on shopping at MyProtein via topcashback.co.uk.

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Patio Paint Rust Removal Wire Brush Ronseal Garden Paint Arcos.Co.Uk Rust Removal Patio Surfaces Garden Paint Wire Brush

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