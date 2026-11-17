Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan urges the Supreme Court for urgent medical treatment, citing dangerous health risks and solitary confinement.

Imprisoned former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has issued a stark warning that he 'may not return alive' if the country's authorities do not provide immediate medical intervention. The 74-year-old political leader, who has been detained since 2023, pleaded directly with the Supreme Court of Pakistan to transfer him to a hospital in Islamabad for critical care. This urgent appeal was delivered via an open letter conveyed through his legal counsel, Salman Safdar, to the nation's highest judicial body. Khan cited severe deterioration in his physical condition as the primary catalyst for this desperate request, stating that his current situation poses an imminent threat to his survival.

Health Crisis and Medical Warnings

In the message released to the media by his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, Khan detailed alarming spikes in his blood pressure and explicit warnings from doctors regarding his health. He stated that medical professionals have identified him as being at high risk for a brain haemorrhage and sudden cardiac arrest due to his current environment. The former premier emphasized that his age and the unrelenting conditions are pushing him toward a fatal outcome. He noted that at 74 years old, his body can no longer withstand the stress he is currently enduring, framing his survival as dependent on immediate external medical intervention.

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Khan also highlighted the deteriorating health of his wife, Bushra Bibi, who is also incarcerated. He informed the judges that she requires further eye surgery to prevent permanent blindness. The letter argued that the denial of this necessary procedure constitutes a failure to protect the health of his spouse, adding another layer of urgency to the family's combined plea for medical attention. By linking his own life-threatening conditions with his wife's potential loss of sight, Khan aimed to underscore the comprehensive nature of the humanitarian crisis within the prison system.

Solitary Confinement and Family Access

The former statesman is currently held in Rawalpindi's notorious Adiala Jail, where he serves a 14-year sentence following multiple convictions in 2023. Khan continues to deny all allegations of corruption and bribery that led to his imprisonment. However, despite these denials and the finality of the court's decision, he reports being subjected to a 6ft by 8ft solitary confinement cell. He asserts that this isolation has severely impacted his mental health, with guards instructed not to speak to him to maintain psychological pressure. This treatment stands in direct contradiction to recommendations by an independent medical board, which advised allowing him more contact with his family.

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Khan's sons, Kasim Khan, aged 27, and Sulaiman Khan, aged 29, have publicly amplified their father's plight by calling on the British government to intervene. The brothers have requested safe passage as British citizens to visit their father, stating that they have not seen him since November 2022 and have not spoken to him since March of this year. They expressed fear that their father is being systematically silenced by the Pakistani government. Kasim Khan explicitly claimed that authorities are attempting to kill their father through neglect, drawing parallels to the death of ex-Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi, who died in a courtroom from a heart attack in 2019 under similar conditions of isolation and abuse.

Government Response and Stakeholder Disputes

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, a Cabinet minister in the current Pakistani government, strongly disputed the claims made by Imran Khan and his family. In a post on the social media platform X, Chaudhry stated that Khan has been provided with regular medical care and receives meals of his choice. He asserted that the former prime minister has been taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad eight times for examinations. According to Chaudhry, these visits confirmed that Khan's health and blood pressure are satisfactory, and he has access to books and television within his cell. The minister characterized Khan's public appeals as an attempt to gain political advantage rather than a genuine medical emergency.

Sulaiman Khan rejected the government's narrative as 'complete nonsense,' arguing that the lack of transparent proof contradicts official statements. He pointed out that the government ignored a Supreme Court order from August that mandated treatment at a private hospital. Sulaiman claimed that Khan's blood pressure reached dangerously high levels of around 193, necessitating urgent attention. He argued that the requirement for Khan to visit government hospitals and see government doctors suggests a deliberate concealment of the truth by the state. The brothers maintain that the path taken by authorities is leading inevitably toward their father's death without proper medical oversight.

Implications for Justice and Future Proceedings

The latest developments in the case of Imran Khan occur shortly after prison authorities permitted his legal team to visit him at the facility. In his open letter to the Chief Justices of Pakistan's Supreme Court and other courts, Khan reiterated his desire to remain alive to prove his innocence. He appealed to the judges on the most basic grounds of human compassion, asking for justice before it was too late to save his life. This plea places the judiciary in a critical position to balance legal enforcement with humanitarian obligations.

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As the situation escalates, international attention has intensified, particularly from the United Kingdom, given the British citizenship of Khan's sons. The demand for safe passage highlights the geopolitical tensions surrounding the case. The ongoing dispute between the Khan family and the Pakistani government underscores the deep polarization within the country. Whether the Supreme Court will intervene to grant the requested hospital transfer remains a pivotal question. The outcome of this legal and medical battle will likely have significant repercussions for Pakistan's political landscape and its human rights standing on the global stage. All eyes now remain on the judicial response to this urgent humanitarian request.