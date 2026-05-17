Increased NCA arrests and vigilance against people smuggling

The National Crime Agency has made 300 arrests in both the UK and abroad, a rise from 190 the year before. They attributed this increase to an increased focus on organised immigration crime. The agency found itself involved in a case where the UK-based Ahmed Ebid was imprisoned for 25 years for moving migrants on a £12 million boat crossing operation.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) was involved in 300 arrests in the UK and overseas in the year to April 2026, a rise from 190 the year before.

The increase was attributed to an increase in NCA officers focusing solely on organised immigration crime. In 2025/26, 59 people were convicted of organised immigration crime offences in UK courts following NCA investigations. These included the UK-based people smuggler Ahmed Ebid, who was jailed for 25 years in May last year for running a £12 million illegal boat crossing operation. Shabana Mahmood's migration plans to pay migrant families £40k to leave and make refugee status temporary sparked Labour backlash.

In 2025, the NCA collaborated with international authorities to seize more than 500 boats and engines. They also worked with social media networks to remove 10,000 accounts, posts, or pages linked to organised immigration crime. The NCA aims to target organised gangs behind people smuggling at every step of the route and to prevent harm to those exploited for profit. Efforts are also made to protect lives and UK border security.

In January and February of 2026, NCA arrested six people for people smuggling offences after a lorry was stopped at Dover port in Kent. In March, NCA officers took part in an operation in Germany, resulting in four arrests as part of an operation targeting a network supplying equipment to small boat gangs. The UK government is continuing to increase action to tackle the illegal migrant trade and the gangs behind it.

In January, the NCA arrested four people in connection with the incident. All of the individuals arrested are expected to appear in court





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National Crime Agency (NCA) People Smuggling Ahmed Ebid UK-Based Channel Crossings Operation Targeting Another Network Supplying

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