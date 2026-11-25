Health Secretary Angela Constance announces a fully independent review led by a KC into 19 avoidable deaths and surgical failures at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following whistleblower revelations.

Health Secretary Angela Constance has confirmed that a senior legal expert will lead a comprehensive investigation into the tragic circumstances surrounding nineteen avoidable patient deaths at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The announcement comes in response to long-standing concerns regarding complex surgical procedures at the facility, which were initially flagged in a public audit nearly twelve years ago. The review aims to establish a clear timeline of events and determine the accuracy of actions taken by health board executives and government ministers during this critical period.

Core Details of the Independent Review Mechanism

The Scottish Government has appointed a King's Counsel to head this inquiry, ensuring that the process remains entirely separate from both the National Health Service and the political apparatus of the Scottish administration. Health Secretary Angela Constance emphasized that this structural independence is necessary to provide a forensic analysis of who knew what information and when that information was disclosed. The primary objective is to uncover the specific decisions made regarding patient safety before the tragic outcomes were recorded in hospital records.

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The controversy centers on hepatopancreatobiliary surgery, which involves complex operations on the liver, pancreas, gallbladder, and bile ducts. A 2012 audit report first highlighted significant concerns regarding the standards of care in these specific surgical fields at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Despite this early warning, the facility continued to perform these high-risk procedures, leading to a subsequent internal review that identified nineteen deaths that could have been prevented.

Angela Constance stated that the inquiry will rigorously examine the gap between the initial 2012 audit findings and the later identification of avoidable fatalities. The review will assess whether the appropriate clinical safeguards were implemented during the intervening decade and identify any systemic failures that allowed substandard care to persist. This detailed examination is intended to provide transparency regarding the governance and clinical oversight processes within the hospital during those years.

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Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

NHS Grampian, the health board responsible for the hospital, has defended its handling of the situation by citing patient confidentiality as the primary reason for not publishing the 2022 report that exposed the deaths. Health Secretary Angela Constance expressed dissatisfaction with this explanation, noting that it has not provided adequate clarity on why the findings were kept secret for so long. The board's leadership maintains that internal changes have been implemented to restore public trust following the publication of the report.

Dr. Mohammed Habib, a consultant surgeon and the whistleblower who brought the issues to light, has faced strong opposition from some quarters regarding the scope of the investigation. His legal representative, Aamer Anwar, argued that the non-statutory nature of the review limits its effectiveness by removing the power to compel witness testimony or force the disclosure of sensitive documents. Mr. Anwar contends that without these statutory powers, the inquiry may be unable to hold individuals accountable for obstructing the search for truth.

Russell Findlay, the Scottish Tory leader, accused the government of attempting to cover up gross clinical negligence and stated that many citizens have lost trust in both the health board and the ruling party. He characterized the review as a cynical tactic designed to delay accountability rather than address the root causes of the scandal. Meanwhile, Labour health spokesman Dame Jackie Baillie argued that the Scottish Government is too closely implicated in the scandal to objectively evaluate its own performance.

Jack Middleton, the SNP MSP for Aberdeen Central, highlighted the troubling absence of reference to the nineteen avoidable deaths in a subsequent Healthcare Improvement Scotland report. He questioned the transparency of the health board, suggesting that the failure to mention these fatalities in official documents raises profound concerns about the integrity of the reporting process. This omission has fueled suspicions that the scale of the issue was deliberately minimized to protect institutional reputations.

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Real-World Impact and Future Procedural Steps

The revelation of these deaths has had a tangible impact on patient behavior, with some individuals choosing to cancel scheduled NHS Grampian appointments due to fears regarding patient safety. Laura Skaife-Knight, the chief executive of NHS Grampian, has attempted to reassure the public that significant changes have been made to clinical protocols since the report was published. However, the lingering skepticism among the community underscores the depth of the crisis and the urgency of the independent review.

The timeline of events reveals a complex pattern of communication between hospital staff, health board executives, and government officials. Although Dr. Mohammed Habib had written to ministers, including former First Minister John Swinney, every year since 2023, the Health Secretary and her predecessors did not review this correspondence until recently. This delay has prompted further scrutiny of the channels used to report clinical concerns and the speed at which such information is escalated to senior leadership.

Complex hepatopancreatobiliary surgeries were paused at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in 2022 after the Scottish Government and former Health Secretary Humza Yousef were made aware of the internal report. Although Professor Stephen Wigmore expressed confidence in resuming services in May 2023, the procedures were halted again in January 2026. These repeated interruptions highlight the instability of surgical services and the ongoing challenges in restoring confidence in the hospital's clinical capabilities.

The inquiry will now proceed to gather evidence and interview key stakeholders to determine the full scope of responsibility for the avoidable deaths. The Health Secretary has pledged to move quickly to secure answers for the nineteen bereaved families and the wider community affected by the scandal. The findings of this review will likely influence future policies on clinical governance, whistleblower protection, and the transparency of health board operations across Scotland.